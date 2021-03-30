X

HS Results 3/29

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 9, Versailles 8

Badin 10, Fenwick 4

Bellbrook 4, Brookville 3

Butler 14, Piqua 1: Echeman (B) 3-3 3 RS 2 RBI, Clark (B) 2-3 HR, Hall (B) W 7 K.

Dayton Christian 12, MVCA 4

Fairmont 3, Alter 2

Franklin 8, Eaton 2: Fry (F) W.

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 1

Hamilton 18, Princeton 0

Jackson Center 8, Botkins 2: Roberts (JC) W, Geis (B) 3-4 2B, Motter (B) 2 RBI.

Miami East 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Middletown 2, Colerain 0: Kirby (M) W, Nelson (M) 2B RBI, Sorrell (M) RBI.

Monroe 6, Indian Hill 1

New Bremen 18, Riverside 4: Alig (NB) W 3-5 2B 3B 5 RBI, Hulse (NB) 2-3 RBI, Blickle (NB) 3-4 2 RBI.

Northeastern 11, Yellow Springs 0: Graves (N) 2-2 2B, Moore (N) 2B 2 RBI, Nichols (N) 2B.

Preble Shawnee 7, Middletown Madison 5

Sidney 8, Fairborn 5: Roberts (S) W.

Springfield 10, Northwestern 4: Griffith (S) W 10 K.

St. Marys 4, Parkway 3

Wapakoneta 13, Delphos SJ’s 3

Softball

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 11, Graham 1

Bellefontaine 7, Elgin 1

Bradford 16, Fairmont 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K.

Brookville 15, Bellbrook 0

Butler 11, Piqua 7

Chaminade Julienne 8, Wayne 6

Coldwater 16, Perry 0

Eaton 12, Franklin 11

Fort Loramie 7, Russia 5: Hoelscher (FL) 2-3 2 RBI, Turner (FL) HR, Baker (FL) HR.

Greenville 19, Troy 0

Madison Plains 4, Greenon 1

Mason 21, Fairfield 11

Mechanicsburg 10, West Liberty-Salem 2: Alspaugh (M) 3-4 HR 3 RBI, DeLong (M) 2-3 3B, Rodgers (M) W.

Middletown 16, Sycamore 0: Pearson (M) HR, Fletcher (M) 2B 3 RBI.

Middletown Madison 11, Preble Shawnee 4: Johnson (MM) W 5 K.

Northwestern 25, Yellow Springs 0

Springfield Shawnee 4, Northmont 1

St. Henry 6, Celina 1

Talawanda 5, Hamilton 3

Tecumseh 13, Carroll 2: Moore (T) 3-4 2B 3B RBI, Strouse (T) 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Hays (T) 2-3 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 21, Stebbins 2

Versailles 10, Arcanum 7

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 16, Talawanda 13

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

CHCA 14, Miamisburg 13, OT: Whitt (M) 5 goals, Wyss (M) 3 goals, Wells (M) 6 assists.

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Badin 5, Edgewood 0

Bellefontaine 4, Ada 1

Dayton Christian 5, Wayne 0

Fairborn 3, Valley View 2

Greeneview 4, Xenia 1

Hamilton 3, Monroe 2

Sycamore 4, Lakota West 1

