H.S. Results 3/25

PREP RESULTS
Softball
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 9, St. Henry 8
Ben Logan 18, Sidney 1: BL: Crumm W 8 K, 2-5 2 2B 4 RBI, Sallee 3-5 2 2B 6 RBI.
Coldwater 20, Fort Loramie 4
Fairbanks 8, Marshal (WI) 2
Fairfield 1, Seton 0: F: Hensley HR, Spence W.
Fairlawn 11, Alter 1
Franklin 12, Middletown 0: F: Raby W 9 K, Brooks HR 4 RBI, Shults 2-4 2 RBI.
Franklin Monroe 11, Legacy Christian 0
Greenville 15, Xenia 0
Houston 9, Lehman Catholic 4
Kenton Ridge 1, Sheridan 0: KR: Rastatter W 9 K, Fyffe RS.
Madison 9, Dixie 1
Minster 9, Indian Lake 2: IL: Elliott 1-3 2B RBI.
Monroe 17, Princeton 16
Northmont 16, Burrell (PA) 9: N: Johnson 4-5 HR 5 RBI, Meeds 3-4 4 RBI.
Preble Shawnee 13, Dayton Christian 0: PS: Colburn W 13 K.
Ross 9, Ursuline 0: R: Michel 3-3 2B, Webb 2-4 3 RBI.
Springfield 17, Urbana 4
Tecumseh 13, Northeastern 9: T: Matthews W 4 K, 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Beard 1-3 3 RBI, Matthews 2-4 3B 2 RBI.
Tippecanoe 14, Fairborn 0
Tri-Village 9, Russia 4
Versailles 14, Mississinawa Valley 12
Waynesfield-Goshen 9, Jackson Center 6
Monday’s Results
Badin 20, Alter 3
Botkins 21, Sidney 4: B: Walters 4-4 2 3B, Frey 2-4 3B, Loy W 9 K. S: Hale 3-3 2B 2 RBI.
Brookville 11, Valley View 1: B: Mart 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Nutter 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Burton W 10 K.
Carroll 7, Graham 4: C: Browning W 17 K, Sexton 3-4 HR 2B 3 RBI, Weitz 3-4 2B, Springer HR.
Chaminade Julienne 15, Dixie 7: CJ: Kolton W 20 K, 3-4 2B 3B HR 7 RBI, Ambergey 2-4 HR.
Chardon 14, Northmont 2: N: Johnson HR.
Covington 8, Bellefontaine 6
Lima Shawnee 12, Houston 0
London 14, Highland 13
Minster 10, Elida 2: M: Inskeep 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Albers HR 2 RBI, Osterloh W 8 K.
Mundelein (IL) 14, Fairbanks 3
Northmont 21, Clay County 7: N: Anyanwu 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Kautz 3-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Shingler 2-4 HR 4 RBI.
Riverside 11, North Union 7: R: Manahan W 3 K, 3-4 2B 2 3B 3 RBI, Dillon 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Carmen 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.
Ross 14, Sycamore 4: R: Michel 2-3 2 RBI, May 2-4 2 RBI, Combs 2 RBI.
St. Henry 16, Mississinawa Valley 6: SH: Lefeld 3-4 HR 7 RBI, Buschur HR.
Talawanda 8, Edgewood 0: T: Cobb W 7 K, 2B 3 RBI, Cox 3 RBI.
Boys Lacrosse
Tuesday’s Results
Xenia 13, Monroe 6
Monday’s Results
Little Miami 12, Miamisburg 0
Girls Lacrosse
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 15, Hilliard Bradley 1
Lakota West 18, Oak Hills 4
Monday’s Results
Edgewood 13, Dixie Heights 2
Seton 20, Lakota West 14
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Badin 3, Lakota West 0
Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.