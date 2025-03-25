H.S. Results 3/24: Stitzel becomes winningest coach at Badin

Softball

Monday’s Results

Badin 20, Alter 3

Botkins 21, Sidney 4: B: Walters 4-4 2 3B, Frey 2-4 3B, Loy W 9 K. S: Hale 3-3 2B 2 RBI.

Brookville 11, Valley View 1: B: Mart 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Nutter 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Burton W 10 K.

Carroll 7, Graham 4: C: Browning W 17 K, Sexton 3-4 HR 2B 3 RBI, Weitz 3-4 2B, Springer HR.

Chaminade Julienne 15, Dixie 7: CJ: Kolton W 20 K, 3-4 2B 3B HR 7 RBI, Ambergey 2-4 HR.

Chardon 14, Northmont 2: N: Johnson HR.

Lima Shawnee 12, Houston 0

London 14, Highland 13

Minster 10, Elida 2: M: Inskeep 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Albers HR 2 RBI, Osterloh W 8 K.

Mundelein (IL) 14, Fairbanks 3

Northmont 21, Clay County 7: N: Anyanwu 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Kautz 3-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Shingler 2-4 HR 4 RBI.

Riverside 11, North Union 7: R: Manahan W 3 K, 3-4 2B 2 3B 3 RBI, Dillon 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Carmen 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.

Ross 14, Sycamore 4: R: Michel 2-3 2 RBI, May 2-4 2 RBI, Combs 2 RBI.

St. Henry 16, Mississinawa Valley 6: SH: Lefeld 3-4 HR 7 RBI, Buschur HR.

Talawanda 8, Edgewood 0: T: Cobb W 7 K, 2B 3 RBI, Cox 3 RBI.

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Little Miami 12, Miamisburg 0

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Edgewood 13, Dixie Heights 2

Seton 20, Lakota West 14

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota West 0

Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0

