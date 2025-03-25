H.S. Results 3/24: Stitzel becomes winningest coach at Badin

With a 20-3 win versus Alter on Monday Badin softball coach Greg Stitzel tallied career victory No. 361, marking a school record for wins.
PREP RESULTS
Softball
Monday’s Results
Badin 20, Alter 3
Botkins 21, Sidney 4: B: Walters 4-4 2 3B, Frey 2-4 3B, Loy W 9 K. S: Hale 3-3 2B 2 RBI.
Brookville 11, Valley View 1: B: Mart 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Nutter 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Burton W 10 K.
Carroll 7, Graham 4: C: Browning W 17 K, Sexton 3-4 HR 2B 3 RBI, Weitz 3-4 2B, Springer HR.
Chaminade Julienne 15, Dixie 7: CJ: Kolton W 20 K, 3-4 2B 3B HR 7 RBI, Ambergey 2-4 HR.
Chardon 14, Northmont 2: N: Johnson HR.
Lima Shawnee 12, Houston 0
London 14, Highland 13
Minster 10, Elida 2: M: Inskeep 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Albers HR 2 RBI, Osterloh W 8 K.
Mundelein (IL) 14, Fairbanks 3
Northmont 21, Clay County 7: N: Anyanwu 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Kautz 3-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Shingler 2-4 HR 4 RBI.
Riverside 11, North Union 7: R: Manahan W 3 K, 3-4 2B 2 3B 3 RBI, Dillon 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Carmen 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.
Ross 14, Sycamore 4: R: Michel 2-3 2 RBI, May 2-4 2 RBI, Combs 2 RBI.
St. Henry 16, Mississinawa Valley 6: SH: Lefeld 3-4 HR 7 RBI, Buschur HR.
Talawanda 8, Edgewood 0: T: Cobb W 7 K, 2B 3 RBI, Cox 3 RBI.
Boys Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Little Miami 12, Miamisburg 0
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Edgewood 13, Dixie Heights 2
Seton 20, Lakota West 14
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Badin 3, Lakota West 0
Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0
