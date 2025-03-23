H.S. Results 3/22: Boys basketball state tournament wraps up

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At UD Arena
Saturday’s Finals
Division I
Olentangy 56, Reynoldsburg 41: O: Appiah 20, Schroeder 12, Brown 10. R: Fisher 20, McKinney 11.
Division V
Lutheran East 53, Col. Academy 49: CA: Singleton 27. LE: Crumble 14, Zeigler 13, Hill 12, Harrison 10.
Division VI
Monroe Central 43, Marion Local 35: MC: Farnsworth 12, Allen 10, Howell 10. ML: Niekamp 13, Kremer 11.
Division VII
Russia 74, Cornerstone Christian 57: R: Cordonnier 22, Francis 21, Borchers 14. CC: Kwasniak 38, Davis 10.
Friday’s Finals
Division II
Westerville North 78, Massillon Perry 46: WN: Young 24, Perkins 19, Cornett 10. MP: Jacobsen 13, Wolf 11.
Division III
Louisville 63, Aiken 61: L: Aljancic 17, Siegfried 14, Andrejcik 14. A: Burnett 23, Arnold 15, Hutcherson Jr. 13.
Division IV
Maysville 74, Glenville 67: M: Nichols 36, Watson 19. G: Vickerstaff 21, Castro 18, Pritchett 10.
Softball
Saturday’s Results
Bradford 17, Coldwater 9
Brookville 15, Tri-County North 5
Carlisle 14, Franklin 4: C: Howard W, Wells 4-4.
Carlisle 10, Preble Shawnee 0: C: Holt W 12 K, Wallace 2 HR 4 RBI.
Carroll 11, Stebbins 7
Franklin 16, Preble Shawnee 6
Hamilton 6, Harrison 3
McAuley 17, Fenwick 11
Ross 3, Seton 1: R: Baker W 7 K.
St. Ursula 6, Edgewood 0
Stebbins 14, Carroll 6
Talawanda 13, Arcanum 1: T: Quinn walk-off HR.
Talawanda 10, Arcanum 9
Wilmington 6, Fairfield 2: W: Dorsch 2 HR, Martin HR, Diels W 12 K.
Tri-County North 9, Brookville 3: TCN: Daugherty W, Grieshop 3-4 4 RBI.
Troy 18, Chaminade Julienne 8
Western Brown 15, Chaminade Julienne 0
Western Brown 10, Troy 3
Boys Lacrosse
Saturday’s Results
Beavercreek 17, Fenwick 3
Centerville 18, Pickerington North 10
Friday’s Results
Lakota East 10, Loveland 6
Lakota West 10, Lebanon 9, OT
South Oldham (KY) 12, Springboro 6
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Centerville 17, Fairfield 1
Lebanon 11, Lakota West 10: Le: Cool 6 goals, Flora 2 goals, Swartz 2 goals.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.