HS Results 3/11

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division II
Bishop Watterson 48, McNicholas 41, 2OT
Chaminade Julienne 58, Tippecanoe 55: Nauseef (CJ) 20.
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Centerville 52, Elder 43: Cupps (C) 15, Rolf (C) 12.
Moeller 72, St. Xavier 69, OT
Division III
Taft 62, Anna 57, OT: Finkenbine (A) 17, Kovacs (A) 17, Masteller (A) 12, Griffith (T) 28.
Springfield Shawnee 58, Versailles 55: Litten (V) 14, McEldowney (V) 13, Stonebraker (V) 10, Crowe (SS) 18, Fultz (SS) 13, Miller (SS) 11, Griffin (SS) 10.
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At UD Arena
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division III
Berlin Hiland 47, Purcell Marian 40: Z. Miller (BH) 16.
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 36: Glenn (OG) 17, E. Kaufman (OG) 11.
Division IV
Fort Loramie 66, Convoy Crestview 24: Rose (FL) 22, Hoelscher (FL) 12, C. Heitkamp (FL) 10.
McDonald 57, Waterford 29: Mo. Howard (M) 21, Constantino (M) 15, Ma. Howard (M) 11, Suprano (W) 13, Taylor (W) 11.
