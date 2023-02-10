H.S. Results 2/9

Miami Trace 58, Stivers 45

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 47, Springfield 31

Chaminade Julienne 47, Miamisburg 31

Harrison 45, Western Brown 44

Lebanon 38, Fairfield 34, OT

Springboro 63, Stebbins 27: Sp: Martin 13, Trent 10.

Xenia 44, Troy 37

Division II

Batavia 44, Roger Bacon 39

McAuley 59, Woodward 25

Thurgood Marshall 45, Trotwood 44

Tippecanoe 43, Bellefontaine 33

Division III

Anna 41, Brookville 25

Madeira 49, Williamsburg 24

Middletown Madison 33, Clark Montessori 23

Milton-Union 46, Arcanum 31: MU: Brumbaugh 15, Jacobs 14.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Loveland 45, Seton 37

Mason 60, Anderson 27

Mt. Healthy 44, Edgewood 40

West Clermont 48, Little Miami 26

Division II

Alter 70, Stivers 9: A: Smith 16, Moody 12.

Badin 71, Franklin 6

Carroll 62, Ben Logan 37: BL: Stahler 10.

Greenon 72, Eaton 64, OT: G: Henry 23, West 16, Minteer 14, Riley 10.

Purcell Marian 72, Wyoming 26

Wilmington 44, Taylor 41

Division III

Cin. Country Day 55, Finneytown 26

Deer Park 33, Seven Hills 32

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 58, Jonathan Alder 34: M: Skillings 20, DeLong 19. JA: Platfoot 10.

Northwest 49, North College Hill 8

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2140, Fenwick 1731: F: Bartley 203 game, Withers 192 game.

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2373, Wayne 2106: N: Hoff 268 game, Akpan 206 game.

