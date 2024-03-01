H.S. Results 2/29

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 70, Xenia 20: C: Greenberg 16, Powell 15.

Fairmont 60, Stebbins 21

Division II

Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 30

Badin 61, Clinton-Massie 32

Division III

Summit Country Day 49, Blanchester 39

Mariemont 54, Georgetown 42

Preble Shawnee 62, Valley View 38: PS: Shrout 23, Morton 20.

Tri-Village 45, Waynesville 43

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Hamilton 63, Fairfield 45

Lakota East 54, St. Xavier 51

Lebanon 59, Northmont 53

Oak Hills 58, Aiken 49

Sycamore 46, Milford 40

Wayne 79, Belmont 42

Division II

Dunbar 54, Franklin 43

Tippecanoe 61, Meadowdale 57

Woodward 74, New Richmond 34

Wyoming 74, Shroder 44

Division III

Brookville 63, Greeneview 47

Gamble Montessori 55, Cin. Country Day 47

Miami East 51, Carlisle 49: ME: Roeth 14, Rohrer 12.

Williamsburg 74, CHCA 50

Division IV

Botkins 60, Triad 26

Franklin Monroe 63, Fort Loramie 37

Jackson Center 47, Covington 25

Lehman Catholic 46, Southeastern 44

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division IV

Botkins 36, Jackson Center 33

Mississinawa Valley 52, Tri-Village 32

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Qualifying Teams: Troy 3827; Butler 3824; Wilmington 3821; Bellefontaine 3802; Beavercreek 3779.

