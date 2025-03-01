H.S. Results 2/28: Urbana girls win bowling state title

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 54, Oak Hills 47: LW: Tyson 17, Green 10.

St. Xavier 45, Lebanon 25

Division II

Winton Woods 53, Miamisburg 44

Division V

Clark Montessori 62, Versailles 56: V: Ahrens 21, Stonebraker 18, Watren 12.

Preble Shawnee 55, Seven Hills 33: PS: Morton 23, Robinette 15.

Summit Country Day 58, Stivers 39

Division VI

Marion Local 45, Coldwater 42: ML: Kramer 12, Niekamp 10. C: Blockberger 11.

MVCA 62, Troy Christian 60

Division VII

Russia 83, Cin. College Prep 45: R: Francis 19, York 19, Cordonnier 14, Borchers 14.

Franklin Monroe 38, Fort Loramie 32

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 61, Springboro 51

Wayne 59, Fairmont 48

Division VII

Botkins 64, Tri-County North 20

Delphos St. John’s 71, Upper Scioto Valley 33: DSJ: Elwer 28, Elwer 16.

Jackson Center 66, Mississinawa Valley 37: MV: Scott 13, Hamilton 12. JC: Heitkamp 15, Serr 15, Platfoot 13, Klopfenstein 12.

Minster 67, Ridgemont 35

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Qualifying Teams: La Salle 4462; Kenton Ridge 4461; Beavercreek 4434; Oak Hills 4328; Miamisburg 4318.

Girls Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Team Results: 1. Urbana 3690; 2. Fairport Harding 3673; 3. Graham 3598; 4. Bryan 3554; 5. St. Marys 3536; 6. Napoleon 3443; 7. Rootstown 3428; 8. Mechanicsburg 3404.

Individual Results (top five plus area): 1. Kessling (Napoleon) 703; 2. Rudibaugh (East Liverpool) 668; 3. Fisher (Urbana) 666; 4. Riley (Graham) 656; 5. Dowty (Graham) 654; 6. Scott (Urbana) 650; 9. Francis (Versailles) 627; 13. Clark (Graham) 596; 14. McKinley (St. Marys) 588; 16. Caywood (St. Marys); 18. York (Versailles) 580; 20. Brown (Fort Recovery) 571; 22. Duncan (Kenton Ridge) 570; 24. Johnston (Greenon) 563; 25. Kable (St. Marys) 560; 30. Waller (Mechanicsburg) 540; 36. Popovich (Mechanicsburg) 531; 39. Schoen (Fort Recovery) 528; 41. Scott (Northwestern) 525; 43. Alty (Mechanicsburg) 519; 45. Mullins (St. Marys) 513; 46. Smith (St. Marys) 512; 49. Farver (Versailles) 505; 52. Weinert (Graham) 501; 53. Smith (Urbana) 500; 57. Hoover (Mechanicsburg) 495; 60. Heitkamp (Fort Recovery) 489; 66. Picklesimer (Mechanicsburg) 480; 72. Thien (Fort Recovery) 472; 74. Stokes (Urbana) 458.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Qualifying Teams: Butler 3949; Fairmont 3831; Northmont 3830; Beavercreek 3806; Bellefontaine 3796.

