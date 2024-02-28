H.S. Results 2/27: Yates pours in 38 for ‘Boro

Springboro defeated Miamisburg 83-62 in Tuesday boys basketball tournament action.
Will Yates led the way, sounding off for 38 points. Maxim Butler also became the school’s career 3-point leader.
‘Boro moves on in the Division I tournament to face Springfield on Monday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Elder 66, Withrow 40
Lakota West 69, Princeton 57
Little Miami 59, Anderson 55
Middletown 55, Western Hills 52: M: Landers 21, Stamper 15.
Moeller 66, Walnut Hills 39
Springboro 83, Miamisburg 62: S: Yates 38. M: Hoerner 23, Wharton 22.
Springfield 71, Beavercreek 65, OT
Winton Woods 55, Turpin 38
Division II
Chaminade Julienne 61, Urbana 42
McNicholas 73, Batavia 39
Taft 86, Reading 59
Trotwood 81, Bellefontaine 47: T: Carpenter 18. B: Salyer 10.
Division III
Indian Lake 80, Middletown Madison 48
Tri-Village 71, Northwestern 26
Versailles 52, Arcanum 40
Waynesville 61, West Liberty-Salem 37
Division IV
Cedarville 66, Mississinawa Valley 49: MV: Scott 23.
Fayetteville Perry 78, Middletown Christian 45
Lockland 80, Oyler 47
MVCA 63, New Miami 27
Newton 44, Emmanuel Christian 36
Russia 82, Tri-County North 14
Troy Christian 68, Bradford 47: TC: Penrod 32. B: Wills 19, Hill 15.
Monday’s Results
Division II
Oakwood 67, Ponitz 56
Kenton Ridge 72, Bellbrook 58
Carroll 47, Northridge 37: C: Seymour 17, Kaiser 10. N: Conners 11.
Alter 58, Springfield Shawnee 29: A: Brand 12, Greer 11, Uhl 11.
Division IV
Cin. College Prep 77, Jefferson 32
Dayton Christian 69, DePaul Cristo Rey 59
SBEP 56, SCPA 46
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Kings 58, West Clermont 42
Mason 67, Goshen 34
Winton Woods 51, Lakota East 46: LE: Asher 12, Pham 11, Blount 10.
Division II
Carroll 73, Graham 30: C: Healy 18, Snyder 10.
Thurgood Marshall 72, Bellefontaine 64, 3OT
Urbana 58, Northridge 34
Division III
Alter 58, Middletown Madison 40
Versailles 53, Waynesville 47
Division IV
Fayetteville Perry 47, Middletown Christian 25
Legacy Christian 38, Ripley Union-Lewis 26
Monday’s Results
Division I
Princeton 53, Ross 17
Mt. Notre Dame 55, Walnut Hills 47
Wayne 50, Fairmont 48, 3OT
Division II
Badiin 56, Wilmington 25
McNicholas 57, Batavia 42
Purcell Marian 79, Franklin 32
Division III
Cin. Country Day 60, Seven Hills 38
Madeira 40, Summit Country Day 28
Mechanicsburg 55, Johnstown-Monroe 54: M: Skillings 22, DeLong 12, Forrest 11.
Division IV
Russia 50, Covington 35: R: Francis 16, Poling 12.
Fort Loramie 61, Lehman Catholic 12: FL: Albers 14, Brandewie 10.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.