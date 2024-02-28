H.S. Results 2/27: Yates pours in 38 for ‘Boro

‘Boro moves on in the Division I tournament to face Springfield on Monday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Elder 66, Withrow 40

Lakota West 69, Princeton 57

Little Miami 59, Anderson 55

Middletown 55, Western Hills 52: M: Landers 21, Stamper 15.

Moeller 66, Walnut Hills 39

Springboro 83, Miamisburg 62: S: Yates 38. M: Hoerner 23, Wharton 22.

Springfield 71, Beavercreek 65, OT

Winton Woods 55, Turpin 38

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 61, Urbana 42

McNicholas 73, Batavia 39

Taft 86, Reading 59

Trotwood 81, Bellefontaine 47: T: Carpenter 18. B: Salyer 10.

Division III

Indian Lake 80, Middletown Madison 48

Tri-Village 71, Northwestern 26

Versailles 52, Arcanum 40

Waynesville 61, West Liberty-Salem 37

Division IV

Cedarville 66, Mississinawa Valley 49: MV: Scott 23.

Fayetteville Perry 78, Middletown Christian 45

Lockland 80, Oyler 47

MVCA 63, New Miami 27

Newton 44, Emmanuel Christian 36

Russia 82, Tri-County North 14

Troy Christian 68, Bradford 47: TC: Penrod 32. B: Wills 19, Hill 15.

Monday’s Results

Division II

Oakwood 67, Ponitz 56

Kenton Ridge 72, Bellbrook 58

Carroll 47, Northridge 37: C: Seymour 17, Kaiser 10. N: Conners 11.

Alter 58, Springfield Shawnee 29: A: Brand 12, Greer 11, Uhl 11.

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 77, Jefferson 32

Dayton Christian 69, DePaul Cristo Rey 59

SBEP 56, SCPA 46

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Kings 58, West Clermont 42

Mason 67, Goshen 34

Winton Woods 51, Lakota East 46: LE: Asher 12, Pham 11, Blount 10.

Division II

Carroll 73, Graham 30: C: Healy 18, Snyder 10.

Thurgood Marshall 72, Bellefontaine 64, 3OT

Urbana 58, Northridge 34

Division III

Alter 58, Middletown Madison 40

Versailles 53, Waynesville 47

Division IV

Fayetteville Perry 47, Middletown Christian 25

Legacy Christian 38, Ripley Union-Lewis 26

Monday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 53, Ross 17

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Walnut Hills 47

Wayne 50, Fairmont 48, 3OT

Division II

Badiin 56, Wilmington 25

McNicholas 57, Batavia 42

Purcell Marian 79, Franklin 32

Division III

Cin. Country Day 60, Seven Hills 38

Madeira 40, Summit Country Day 28

Mechanicsburg 55, Johnstown-Monroe 54: M: Skillings 22, DeLong 12, Forrest 11.

Division IV

Russia 50, Covington 35: R: Francis 16, Poling 12.

Fort Loramie 61, Lehman Catholic 12: FL: Albers 14, Brandewie 10.

