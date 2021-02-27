HS Results 2/26

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 71, Beavercreek 45: Rolf (C) 22, Cupps (C) 21, House (C) 13.
Elder 64, Hamilton 51: Lewis (H) 14, Swain (H) 15, Ishmail (H) 11, Miller (E) 10, Keller (E) 11, Larkins (E) 16.
La Salle 58, Lakota East 44: Peck (LE) 16, Johnson (LE) 14, Crigler (LS) 19, Lovette (LS) 13.
Mason 59, Lakota West 46
Miamisburg 83, Springfield 49: Logan (M) 31, McGohan (M) 14, Coppock (M) 12.
St. Xavier 64, Turpin 49
Wayne 68, Lebanon 46: Johnson (W) 20, Rice (W) 14, Curry (W) 10.
Division II
Chaminade Julienne 69, Alter 60: Powell (CJ) 25, Chandler (CJ) 14, Solomon (CJ) 10, Leen (A) 19, Ruffolo (A) 14, Geisel (A) 10, Conner (A) 10.
Tippecanoe 51, Carroll 42
Trotwood 70, Oakwood 62: Maxwell (O) 21, Wright (O) 16, Epley (O) 10, Carpenter (T) 15, Blanton (T) 15, McComb (T) 13, Raglin (T) 13.
Division III
Coldwater 55, Fairview 38
Greeneview 57, Purcell Marian 56, OT
Mariemont 55, CHCA 52
Division IV
Botkins 45, Fort Loramie 38
Cedarville 60, Catholic Central 49
Crestview 51, Delphos SJ’s 37
Minster 74, Ridgemont 36
New Bremen 63, Marion Local 55, OT
St. Henry 59, Fort Recovery 38
Tri-Village 65, Legacy Christian 47: Finkbine (TV) 23, Suggs (TV) 21, Sarver (TV) 18.
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Middletown 60, Mount Healthy 58: Iy. Adams (MH) 19, McCalley (MH) 18, Il. Adams (MH) 10, Thompson (Mi) 18, Mumford (Mi) 17, Williams (Mi) 11.
Division II
Indian Hill 58, Monroe 41: Lopez (IH) 18, Wachs (IH) 13, Robinson (IH) 10, Thornton (IH) 10.
Ross 57, Hughes 42: Nunn (R) 15, Boze (R) 15.
Woodward 75, Bethel Tate 23
Wyoming 44, Badin 37
Division III
Preble Shawnee 65, Covington 35: Singleton (PS) 15, Shrout (PS) 13, Adams (PS) 12.
Springfield Shawnee 77, Dixie 45
Stivers 54, National Trail 50
Versailles 55, Dayton Christian 46: Dreier (DC) 17, Edwards (DC) 13.
Division IV
Cin. College Prep 74, MVCA 33
Jackson Center 50, Fairlawn 35: Regula (JC) 20, Piper (F) 17.
New Miami 52, Middletown Christian 37
Russia 45, Lehman Catholic 32
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Reading 58, Seven Hills 40
Urbana 49, Northwestern 34
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division II
Carroll 53, Summit Country Day 31
Valley View 62, Trotwood 50
Girls Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
At Beaver-Vu
Qualifying Teams: Xenia, Beavercreek, Colerain, Bellefontaine, McAuley.
Individual Qualifiers: Rearick (Lebanon) 681, Hanson (Fairborn) 178, McMullen (Troy) 667, Ochs (Seton) 626, Stewart (West Clermont) 620.
