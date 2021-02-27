HS Results 2/26

Centerville 71, Beavercreek 45: Rolf (C) 22, Cupps (C) 21, House (C) 13.

Elder 64, Hamilton 51: Lewis (H) 14, Swain (H) 15, Ishmail (H) 11, Miller (E) 10, Keller (E) 11, Larkins (E) 16.

La Salle 58, Lakota East 44: Peck (LE) 16, Johnson (LE) 14, Crigler (LS) 19, Lovette (LS) 13.

Mason 59, Lakota West 46

Miamisburg 83, Springfield 49: Logan (M) 31, McGohan (M) 14, Coppock (M) 12.

St. Xavier 64, Turpin 49

Wayne 68, Lebanon 46: Johnson (W) 20, Rice (W) 14, Curry (W) 10.

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 69, Alter 60: Powell (CJ) 25, Chandler (CJ) 14, Solomon (CJ) 10, Leen (A) 19, Ruffolo (A) 14, Geisel (A) 10, Conner (A) 10.

Tippecanoe 51, Carroll 42

Trotwood 70, Oakwood 62: Maxwell (O) 21, Wright (O) 16, Epley (O) 10, Carpenter (T) 15, Blanton (T) 15, McComb (T) 13, Raglin (T) 13.

Division III

Coldwater 55, Fairview 38

Greeneview 57, Purcell Marian 56, OT

Mariemont 55, CHCA 52

Division IV

Botkins 45, Fort Loramie 38

Cedarville 60, Catholic Central 49

Crestview 51, Delphos SJ’s 37

Minster 74, Ridgemont 36

New Bremen 63, Marion Local 55, OT

St. Henry 59, Fort Recovery 38

Tri-Village 65, Legacy Christian 47: Finkbine (TV) 23, Suggs (TV) 21, Sarver (TV) 18.

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Middletown 60, Mount Healthy 58: Iy. Adams (MH) 19, McCalley (MH) 18, Il. Adams (MH) 10, Thompson (Mi) 18, Mumford (Mi) 17, Williams (Mi) 11.

Division II

Indian Hill 58, Monroe 41: Lopez (IH) 18, Wachs (IH) 13, Robinson (IH) 10, Thornton (IH) 10.

Ross 57, Hughes 42: Nunn (R) 15, Boze (R) 15.

Woodward 75, Bethel Tate 23

Wyoming 44, Badin 37

Division III

Preble Shawnee 65, Covington 35: Singleton (PS) 15, Shrout (PS) 13, Adams (PS) 12.

Springfield Shawnee 77, Dixie 45

Stivers 54, National Trail 50

Versailles 55, Dayton Christian 46: Dreier (DC) 17, Edwards (DC) 13.

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 74, MVCA 33

Jackson Center 50, Fairlawn 35: Regula (JC) 20, Piper (F) 17.

New Miami 52, Middletown Christian 37

Russia 45, Lehman Catholic 32

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Reading 58, Seven Hills 40

Urbana 49, Northwestern 34

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Carroll 53, Summit Country Day 31

Valley View 62, Trotwood 50

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Xenia, Beavercreek, Colerain, Bellefontaine, McAuley.

Individual Qualifiers: Rearick (Lebanon) 681, Hanson (Fairborn) 178, McMullen (Troy) 667, Ochs (Seton) 626, Stewart (West Clermont) 620.

