H.S. Results 2/26: Springboro girls advance

‘Boro will face Mason on Saturday at Fairborn with a bid to the state tournament on the line.

OTHER GAMES

Boys Basketball

Division I

Lakota East 64, West Clermont 29: Trey Perry put up 27 points and J.J. Smith added 10 to lead Lakota East.

Division III

Franklin 66, Tippecanoe 62: F: Kai Cook scored 27 of his 32 points in the second half for Franklin, which advanced to its second ever district finals.

Division IV

Alter 74, Thurgood Marshall 27: R.J. Greer tallied 23 points and Brady Conner tacked on 16 for Alter.

Division VI

Coldwater 49, Spencerville 40: Baylen Blockberger scored 23 points to spur the Coldwater upset.

Girls Basketball

Division V

Versailles 70, Brookville 66, 2OT: Katey Litten led four players in double-digit scoring for Versailles with 17 points.

Division VII

Mississinawa Valley 42, Legacy Christian 30: Paige Emrick recorded 23 points to help Mississinawa Valley advance to its first ever regional finals.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Division III

Badin 53, McNicholas 43

Chaminade Julienne 60, Butler 54

Division IV

Brookville 59, Urbana 44

Northridge 85, Eaton 45

Oakwood 62, Bellefontaine 52

Taft 53, Fenwick 48

Division VI

Anna 60, Miami Valley 15

Fort Recovery 45, Riverside 37

Marion Local 40, New Bremen 30

Division VII

Russia 60, Bradford 31: B: Wirrig 14.

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 63, Springfield 45

Fairfield 58, Middleton 45: M: Landers 23, Araujo 14. F: Clemmons 14, Lewis 12, Crim 11.

Lakota West 68, Hamilton 60: LW: Meade-Moss 18, Green 14, Curry 14, Tyson 10. H: Davis 20, Jones 12, Malone 11.

Division III

Aiken 72, Ross 61

Bellbrook 67, West Carrollton 59

Trotwood 79, Piqua 22

Division IV

Indian Lake 52, Waynesville 51

Preble Shawnee 53, Dayton Christian 41

Stivers 69, Carlisle 59: C: Rowe 23, Lawson 17.

Versailles 67, Milton-Union 38: MU: Fraley 11.

Division VI

Fort Loramie 48, Emmanuel Christian 46, OT: FL: Barhorst 14, Grilliot 12, Heitkamp 10. EC: Withrow 12, Carrier 11.

Franklin Monroe 60, Newton 43

Tri-Village 95, Triad 37

Troy Christian 44, Covington 25: TC: Stangel 12, Taylor 10, Taylor 10.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 57, Fairmont 50

Springboro 45, Upper Arlington 32: S: Martin 24.

Division V

Fairland 59, Waynesville 46

Division VI

Anna 34, Newark Catholic 31

Minster 54, Arcanum 24

Division VII

Fort Loramie 61, Delaware Christian 18: FL: Brandewie 20, Mescher 12, Shatto 11.

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Badin 59, Carroll 47: B: Pate 21.

Purcell Marian 60, Chaminade Julienne 38

Division IV

Alter 45, Indian Hill 27: A: Moody 24.

McNicholas 60, Urbana 48: U: Mounce 26.

