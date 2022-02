H.S. Results 2/21-2/22

Beavercreek 56, Springboro 49

Centerville 81, Belmont 33

Fairmont 86, Stebbins 23

Lakota East 68, Winton Woods 44: Mulumba (LE) 20, Kronauge (LE) 14, Peck (LE) 12, Kenrich (LE) 11, Short (WW) 15.

Lakota West 72, Western Hills 62

Middletown 59, Loveland 50

Princeton 68, Western Brown 40

Sycamore 66, Anderson 55

Tecumseh 57, Lebanon 39

Walnut Hills 68, Northwest 39

Division II

Alter 85, Greenville 36: Geisel (A) 25, Chew (A) 24, Ruffolo (A) 13, Bryant (G) 11.

Batavia 45, McNIcholas 39

Bellbrook 64, Milton-Union 40: Labensky (B) 20, Pavlak (B) 13, Yates (MU) 12.

Carroll 55, Graham 37: McKitrick (C) 14, Kaes (C) 13, Vanscoy (G) 10.

Trotwood 52, Urbana 47

Wyoming 64, Ross 48

Division III

CHCA 67, Finneytown 47

Dayton Christian 49, West Liberty-Salem 41

Indian Lake 45, Arcanum 39

Madeira 61, Greeneview 57: Erisman (G) 17, Caudill (G) 17.

Mariemont 57, Reading 45

Summit Country Day 54, Northeastern 38

Division IV

Fort Loramie 72, Troy Christian 57

Franklin Monroe 42, Southeastern 39

Jackson Center 41, Ansonia 29

Tri-Village 93, East Dayton Christian 35

Monday’s Results

Division I

Elder 70, Oak Hills 52

Franklin 57, Northmont 48

Mason 78, Turpin 49

Wayne 71, Springfield 60

Division III

Gamble Montessori 66, Deer Park 51

Georgetown 58, Purcell Marian 41

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 49, Loveland 30

Monday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 53, Sidney 44

Centerville 67, West Carrollton 37: McDowell (C) 21, Taylor (C) 13, Scott (C) 13, George (C) 12.

Lakota East 49, Turpin 47: French (LE) 16, Woody (LE) 11, Hilgefort (T) 25.

Mason 60, Sycamore 27

Mt. Notre Dame 58, Lakota West 31

Springboro 67, Miamisburg 34

Winton Woods 68, Ursuline 64

Division II

Eaton 53, Carroll 45

Trotwood 59, Tippecanoe 51

Division III

Delphos Jefferson 58, Spencerville 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Coldwater 19

Division IV

Cin. Country Day 74, Middletown Christian 16

Fayetteville Perry vs. Cedarville

