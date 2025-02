H.S. Results 2/20: Turner leads Tippecanoe

Division III

Franklin 59, Carroll 55: Kai Cook poured in 31 points for Franklin.

Division V

Carlisle 59, Graham 31: C: Blake Lawson scored 25 points and Carlisle won its 10th consecutive game.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Franklin 59, Carroll 55: F: Cook 31.

Tippecanoe 54, Stebbins 53: T: Turner 18, Zumwalt 10, Ganger 10.

Division IV

Lima Bath 47, St. Marys 31

Division V

Carlisle 59, Graham 31: C: Lawson 25, Rowe 10.

Stivers 70, Middletown Madison 43

Division VI

Fort Recovery 59, Houston 50

Riverside 55, Northeastern 53

Division VII

Emmanuel Christian 45, Legacy Christian 41

Fayetteville 47, Middletown Christian 43

Fort Loramie 47, Lehman Catholic 37

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Aiken 82, Talawanda 45

Butler 66, Xenia 57

Chaminade Julienne 53, Belmont 45

Ross 55, Edgewood 41: R: Voegele 22, Schaefer 15.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Oak Hills 46, Fairfield 37: F: Hilvert 12, Crim 11.

Wednesday’s Results

Fairmont 67, Springfield 57

Lebanon 58, Milford 53

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division VI

Marion Local 39, Spencerville 28: ML: Ronnebaum 15, Unrast 11.

Minster 42, St. Henry 31

Division VII

Ottoville 67, New Knoxville 29: NK: Albers 17.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 62, Middletown 29

Springboro 46, Wayne 25: S: Jones 15, Martin 14.

Sycamore 69, Fairfield 35

Division III

Bellbrook 62, Tippecanoe 37

Chaminade Julienne 45, Butler 35

Purcell Marian 77, Wilmington 33: W: Martin 22.

Ursuline 43, Ross 40

Division IV

Batavia 60, Fenwick 55: F: Luers 14.

Greenon 56, Oakwood 43

Kenton 60, St. Marys 37

Urbana 50, Indian Lake 25

Division V

Anna 42, National Trail 3

Brookville 40, Tri-Village 36

Waynesville 67, Greeneview 32

Division VII

Fort Loramie 57, Twin Valley South 14: FL: Brandewie 20, Mescher 12.

Jackson Center 39, Cedarville 37

Legacy Christian 35, Covington 32

Middletown Christian 63, Lockland 25

Mississinawa Valley 74, Troy Christian 31

Russia 53, Southeastern 43

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Poelking Woodman

Qualifying Teams: Beavercreek 4702; Centerville 4560; Fairmont 4192; Miamisburg 4154; Kenton Ridge 4093; Northmont 4054; Wayne 4015; Xenia 3921; Springboro 3870; Stebbins 3870.

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Versailles 3849; Fort Recovery 3824; Graham 3748; Urbana 3592.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Wilmington 3572; Lakota East 3183; Oak Hills 3173; Fairfield 3022; Northwest 2948; Milford 2930; Ross 2921.

At Crossgate

Qualifying Teams: Seton 3532; McAuley 3526; Lakota West 3440; Western Brown 3416; St. Ursula 3396; Mt. Notre Dame 3330; Lebanon 3035.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Qualifying Teams: Northmont 3712; Beavercreek 3691; Fairmont 3668; Troy 3600; Bellefontaine 3528; Butler 3453; Springboro 3451; Sidney 3447; Tecumseh 3414; Miamisburg 3202.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.