H.S. Results 2/18: Cosgrove becomes Badin all-time leading scorer

Girls Basketball

Division I

Springfield 47, Centerville 46, OT: Springfield defeated Centerville for the third time this season. Caroline McDowell tallied 15 in a losing effort for Centerville.

Lakota East 38, West Clermont 25: Brooke Asher led Lakota East with 13 points.

Division III

Sidney 58, Tecumseh 34: Kelis McNeal poured in 27 points and Olivia Foy 14 for Sidney.

Division IV

Alter 49, Middletown Madison 19: Maddie Moody became the all-time leading rebounder for Alter in the victory.

Division V

Versailles 60, Valley View 40: Taylor Wagner posted 23 points and Sarah Stammen 16 for Versailles.

Division VI

Arcanum 48, Houston 35: A: Lexy Gibbons and Caroline Long chipped in 17 points apiece for Arcanum.

Boys Basketball

Division V

Greeneview 68, West Liberty-Salem 45: Greeneview made 13 three-point shots and went 9-of-10 from the foul line to advance.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Trotwood-Madison 92, Greenville 34

West Carrollton 63, Tecumseh 58, OT

Division V

Greeneview 68, West Liberty Salem 45

Monday’s Results

Division VII

Cin. College Prep 68, New Miami 43

Middletown Christian 63, Spencer Center 36

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 55, Springboro 45

Monday’s Results

Lakota East 37, Sycamore 23: LE: Perry 23.

Lima Senior 74, Wayne 61

London 61, Circleville 52

Urbana 36, Dublin Jerome 35

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Fairmont 53, Beavercreek 21

Lakota East 38, West Clermont 25: LE: Asher 13.

Lakota West 40, Lebanon 35: Le: Horst 20.

Springfield 47, Centerville 46, OT: C: McDowell 15, Boeke 12, Keeton 12.

Mt. Notre Dame 65, Hamilton 20

Division III

Badin 56, Monroe 39: B: Cosgrove 22, Even 21, Pate 11.

Carroll 56, Greenville 19

Sidney 58, Tecumseh 34: S: McNeal 27, Foy 14. T: Bednarczyk 13, Russell 11.

Western Brown 49, Talawanda 48

Division IV

Alter 49, Middletown Madison 19

Bethel 50, Northridge 43

Division V

Versailles 60, Valley View 40: Ve: Wagner 23, Stammen 16. VV: Lemke 10.

Division VI

Arcanum 48, Houston 35: A: Gibbons 17, Long 17.

Fort Recovery 40, West Liberty-Salem 31: FR: Homan 17, Niekamp 15.

Monday’s Results

Division II

Stebbins 29, Troy 25

Northmont 33, Miamisburg 28

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Minster

Qualifying Teams: Northwestern; Clinton-Massie; Fort Recovery; Ben Logan.

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Minster

Qualifying Teams: St. Marys; Lincolnview; New Bremen; Coldwater.

