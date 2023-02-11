H.S. Results 2/10

Brookville 63, Valley View 45: B: Wood 23, Fisher 13, Jennings 13, King 12.

Butler 51, Tippecanoe 50

Carlisle 61, Monroe 54

Cedarville 58, Madison Plains 33

Centerville 48, Wayne 43

Dayton Christian 51, Middletown Christian 49

Emmanuel Christian 40, Legacy Christian 39

Fairbanks 42, Triad 31: F: Crowe 16, Maine 10.

Fairfield 66, Princeton 43: F: Rogers 17, Lewis 14, Crim 12, Coney 10.

Fenwick 54, Badin 49

Greeneview 68, Catholic Central 58

Hamilton 64, Lakota West 55: LW: Dudukovich 28. H: Matthews 16, Holden 11.

Kenton Ridge 55, Tecumseh 44

Lakota East 49, Sycamore 44: LE: Perry 22.

London 44, Bellefontaine 41

Mason 51, Oak Hills 40

Miami East 70, Covington 33: ME: Roeth 20, Enis 20, VanPelt 10. C: Palsgrove 10.

Miamisburg 62, Springboro 49

Middletown 57, Colerain 34: M: Day 14, Shields 11.

Milton-Union 62, Riverside 45: MU: Brown 18, Kress 12, Lovin 11, Yates 10.

New Miami 44, SBEP 36

North Union 67, Indian Lake 65

Northridge 57, Lehman Catholic 35: LC: O’Leary 17. N: White 19, Smith 11.

Northwestern 52, Ben Logan 51: N: Ford 13, Fultz 10, Clark 10. BL: Miller 13.

Preble Shawnee 56, Dixie 23

Sidney 69, Greenville 59

St. Marys 79, Lima Bath 48: SM: Parks 25, Turner 23, Sullivan 11, Angstmann 11.

Talawanda 68, Ross 50: T: Leitch 21, Meade-Moss 13, Smith 12, James 11. R: Reid 20, Nunn 10.

Tri-Village 80, Mississinawa Valley 22: TV: Suggs 20, Delong 13, Keating 10.

Troy 62, Piqua 54

Troy Christian 60, Bethel 42

Twin Valley South 62, Franklin Monroe 59

Urbana 64, Graham 30

West Carrollton 60, Stebbins 45

West Liberty-Salem 55, Northeastern 36

Thursday’s Results

Alter 41, Carroll 40: C: McKitrick 14, Smart 11. A: Ruffolo 14, Leen 11.

CHCA 70, Norwood 51

Miami Trace 58, Stivers 45

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division III

Bethel 63, Dunbar 28

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 47, Springfield 31

Chaminade Julienne 47, Miamisburg 31

Harrison 45, Western Brown 44

Lebanon 38, Fairfield 34, OT

Springboro 63, Stebbins 27: Sp: Martin 13, Trent 10.

Xenia 44, Troy 37

Division II

Batavia 44, Roger Bacon 39

McAuley 59, Woodward 25

Thurgood Marshall 45, Trotwood 44

Tippecanoe 43, Bellefontaine 33

Division III

Anna 41, Brookville 25

Madeira 49, Williamsburg 24

Middletown Madison 33, Clark Montessori 23

Milton-Union 46, Arcanum 31: MU: Brumbaugh 15, Jacobs 14.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2140, Fenwick 1731: F: Bartley 203 game, Withers 192 game.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2708, Bellefontaine 2697, Ben Logan 2418: M: Dingledine 516 series, Waller 384 series.

