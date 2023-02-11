H.S. Results 2/10

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 57, Ansonia 48
Bradford 64, Newton 57: N: Oburn 19, Peters 13. B: Hill 18, Wills 15, Monnin 13.
Brookville 63, Valley View 45: B: Wood 23, Fisher 13, Jennings 13, King 12.
Butler 51, Tippecanoe 50
Carlisle 61, Monroe 54
Cedarville 58, Madison Plains 33
Centerville 48, Wayne 43
Dayton Christian 51, Middletown Christian 49
Emmanuel Christian 40, Legacy Christian 39
Fairbanks 42, Triad 31: F: Crowe 16, Maine 10.
Fairfield 66, Princeton 43: F: Rogers 17, Lewis 14, Crim 12, Coney 10.
Fenwick 54, Badin 49
Greeneview 68, Catholic Central 58
Hamilton 64, Lakota West 55: LW: Dudukovich 28. H: Matthews 16, Holden 11.
Kenton Ridge 55, Tecumseh 44
Lakota East 49, Sycamore 44: LE: Perry 22.
London 44, Bellefontaine 41
Mason 51, Oak Hills 40
Miami East 70, Covington 33: ME: Roeth 20, Enis 20, VanPelt 10. C: Palsgrove 10.
Miamisburg 62, Springboro 49
Middletown 57, Colerain 34: M: Day 14, Shields 11.
Milton-Union 62, Riverside 45: MU: Brown 18, Kress 12, Lovin 11, Yates 10.
New Miami 44, SBEP 36
North Union 67, Indian Lake 65
Northridge 57, Lehman Catholic 35: LC: O’Leary 17. N: White 19, Smith 11.
Northwestern 52, Ben Logan 51: N: Ford 13, Fultz 10, Clark 10. BL: Miller 13.
Preble Shawnee 56, Dixie 23
Sidney 69, Greenville 59
St. Marys 79, Lima Bath 48: SM: Parks 25, Turner 23, Sullivan 11, Angstmann 11.
Talawanda 68, Ross 50: T: Leitch 21, Meade-Moss 13, Smith 12, James 11. R: Reid 20, Nunn 10.
Tri-Village 80, Mississinawa Valley 22: TV: Suggs 20, Delong 13, Keating 10.
Troy 62, Piqua 54
Troy Christian 60, Bethel 42
Twin Valley South 62, Franklin Monroe 59
Urbana 64, Graham 30
West Carrollton 60, Stebbins 45
West Liberty-Salem 55, Northeastern 36
Thursday’s Results
Alter 41, Carroll 40: C: McKitrick 14, Smart 11. A: Ruffolo 14, Leen 11.
CHCA 70, Norwood 51
Miami Trace 58, Stivers 45
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division III
Bethel 63, Dunbar 28
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 47, Springfield 31
Chaminade Julienne 47, Miamisburg 31
Harrison 45, Western Brown 44
Lebanon 38, Fairfield 34, OT
Springboro 63, Stebbins 27: Sp: Martin 13, Trent 10.
Xenia 44, Troy 37
Division II
Batavia 44, Roger Bacon 39
McAuley 59, Woodward 25
Thurgood Marshall 45, Trotwood 44
Tippecanoe 43, Bellefontaine 33
Division III
Anna 41, Brookville 25
Madeira 49, Williamsburg 24
Middletown Madison 33, Clark Montessori 23
Milton-Union 46, Arcanum 31: MU: Brumbaugh 15, Jacobs 14.
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2140, Fenwick 1731: F: Bartley 203 game, Withers 192 game.
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2708, Bellefontaine 2697, Ben Logan 2418: M: Dingledine 516 series, Waller 384 series.
