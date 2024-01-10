H.S. Results 1/9: Greer leads Alter to win with 32-point performance

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 69, Beavercreek 62: B: Gluck 20, Williams 18, Ellerbe 13. A: Greer 32, Brand 12.
Badin 62, Bellbrook 50: Be: Webb 16, Solomon 14, Caswell 11.
Bellefontaine 49, Springfield Shawnee 39
Brookville 58, Valley View 53: B: Wood 21.
Carlisle 54, Middletown Madison 37
Dayton Christian 83, Twin Valley South 47: DC: Collins 24, Slavens 18, Shepherd 13.
Dunbar 75, Belmont 58
Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 43: EC: Hudson 18, Ferryman 17.
Fairbanks 56, Southeastern 55
Fairborn 66, Xenia 65: F: Townsend 18, Williams 16, Larson 15.
Fairmont 70, Oakwood 47
Fayetteville 53, Legacy Christian 52
Franklin 62, Wilmington 50
Greeneview 72, Mechanicsburg 54
Hamilton 54, Lakota East 48: LE: Perry 25. H: Tillery 16, Davis 15.
Kenton Ridge 60, Indian Lake 56
Lakota West 68, Mason 38: LW: Curry 23, Meade-Moss 15.
Lehman Catholic 70, Mississinawa Valley 38: LC: O’Leary 20, Frantz 15, Olding 10. MV: Hunt 11.
London 61, Graham 24: L: Jones 18, Turner 13.
Madison Plains 37, West Jefferson 36
Miamisburg 56, Edgewood 37
Monroe 55, Talawanda 48: M: Atha 15, Zolman 13, Poe 12. T: Leitch 22, James 13.
Newton 67, Covington 64
North Union 59, Tecumseh 54: T: Stafford 16, Leathley 12, Cassell 12, Wehener 11.
Northeastern 48, Greenon 42: G: Bowman 14, Turner 12, Ricks 10. N: Guevara 12, Smith 10.
Oak Hills 54, Princeton 48
Piqua 50, Troy 47: P: Anderson 22, Hancock 13. T: Furlong 12, Kaiser 10.
Ponitz 63, Stivers 61
Preble Shawnee 55, Ross 50
Sidney 56, Greenville 41: S: Spradling 21, Steele 16, Daniel 15.
St. Xavier 67, Springfield 46
Stebbins 61, West Carrollton 56
Sycamore 53, Middletown 33: M: Landers 10.
Tippecanoe 39, Butler 30
Trotwood 65, Withrow 43: T: Howard 14.
Urbana 62, Northwestern 20
Wayne 72, Lima Senior 42
Waynesville 56, Eaton 42
West Clermont 72, Mt. Healthy 54
West Liberty-Salem 63, Cedarville 59
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 55, Miamisburg 46: C: Keeton 12, Palomino 11.
Middletown Madison 30, Middletown Christian 28
National Trail 39, Lincoln 10
Troy Christian 45, Tri County North 40
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Riverside 40
Monday’s Results
Coldwater 64, Lima Central Catholic 27: C: Wenning 41.
Goshen 57, Wilmington 39
Legacy Christian 42, Cedarville 24: C: Mossing 15.
Mechanicsburg 61, Catholic Central 38: M: DeLong 23, Skillings 18. CC: Smoot 23.
Middletown Madison 67, Blanchester 31
Milford 49, McNicholas 42
Milton-Union 51, Franklin-Monroe 21: MU: Berberich 19, Brumbaugh 17.
Mt. Healthy 51, Hamilton 41
Mt. Notre Dame 60, Fairfield 46: F: Richardson 16, McCoy 14.
Northmont 61, Valley View 31: N: Williams 12, Taylor 11, Gunn 11, Hall 11.
Northridge 44, Brookville 32: B: Haupt 10.
Northwestern 61, Emmanuel Christian 19: EC: Lawrence 14.
Parkway 34, Greenville 25
Preble Shawnee 45, Eaton 30
Springfield 70, Fairborn 32
Thurgood Marshall 64, Meadowdale 62
Triad 56, Ridgemont 34
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2867, Versailles 2561, Urbana 2561: M: Dingledine 456 series, Ford 433 series.
