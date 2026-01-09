H.S. Results 1/8: Fairmont wrestling wins County Line trophy

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Dunbar 69, Thurgood Marshall 30
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Anna 65, Jackson Center 36
Ansonia 59, Newton 54
Arcanum 38, National Trail 25
Bethel 51, Troy Christian 27
Botkins 44, Lima Senior 40: B: Huelskamp 13, Gerstner 12.
Clinton-Massie 51, New Richmond 44: CM: Brady 21, Bennington 10.
Dunbar 54, Meadowdale 43
Eaton 58, Dayton Christian 25
Fort Loramie 38, Houston 31: FL: Poeppelman 11.
Marion Local 59, Parkway 45: ML: Ashman 26, Schoenlein 11. P: Bruns 18, Hughes 11.
Middletown Madison 38, Carlisle 28
Milton-Union 67, Riverside 28: MU: Firks 20, Copp 14, Case 11, Fulton 11.
Minster 29, Versailles 27
Mississinawa Valley 59, Twin Valley South 19
Monroe 47, Franklin 23
New Bremen 38, Fort Recovery 28
New Knoxville 43, Delphos St. John’s 31
Russia 37, Fairlawn 20
St. Henry 48, Coldwater 38: SH: Buschur 20, Homan 15.
Stivers 46, Belmont 23
Tri-County North 45, Franklin Monroe 33
Tri-Village 51, Dixie 18
Waynesville 54, Valley View 43
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 52, Fenwick 33
Beavercreek 50, Centerville 33
Bellefontaine 37, Ben Logan 33
Carroll 58, Badin 36
Cedarville 57, West Jefferson 20
Fairfield 42, Anderson 35
Graham 58, Tecumseh 26
Greenville 33, Sidney 23: S: Foy 12.
Indian Lake 40, Kenton Ridge 30
Lakota West 68, Colerain 23
Legacy Christian 52, Middletown Christian 11
Lockland 48, New Miami 28
London 55, Springfield Shawnee 16
Madison Plains 51, Mechanicsburg 35: Me: Heizer 11.
Mason 50, Middletown 9
McNicholas 59, Chaminade Julienne 56
Northeastern 48, Catholic Central 36
Northwestern 48, Jonathan Alder 42
Southeastern 73, Triad 26: S: Xavier 23, Workman 18, Bonifay 12. T: Ford 13.
Talawanda 62, Harrison 37: T: Richardson 17, Cobb 13, Cary 10.
Tippecanoe 51, Butler 15
Troy 40, Piqua 19
Urbana 70, North Union 63
Wayne 55, Springboro 49
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2706, West Liberty-Salem 2387: M: Bryant 469 series, Wittman 407 series.
Wednesday’s Results
Northmont 2467, Wayne 2062
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 1855, Springfield Shawnee 1667
Mechanicsburg 2670, West Liberty-Salem 2217: M: Popovich 416 series, Picklesimer 411 series.
Wednesday’s Results
Northmont 2017, Wayne 1743
Boys Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Fairmont 39, Beavercreek 35
Lebanon 34, Lakota West 34
Middletown 66, Walnut Hills 11
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author