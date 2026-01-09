H.S. Results 1/8: Fairmont wrestling wins County Line trophy

Wednesday’s Results

Dunbar 69, Thurgood Marshall 30

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 65, Jackson Center 36

Ansonia 59, Newton 54

Arcanum 38, National Trail 25

Bethel 51, Troy Christian 27

Botkins 44, Lima Senior 40: B: Huelskamp 13, Gerstner 12.

Clinton-Massie 51, New Richmond 44: CM: Brady 21, Bennington 10.

Dunbar 54, Meadowdale 43

Eaton 58, Dayton Christian 25

Fort Loramie 38, Houston 31: FL: Poeppelman 11.

Marion Local 59, Parkway 45: ML: Ashman 26, Schoenlein 11. P: Bruns 18, Hughes 11.

Middletown Madison 38, Carlisle 28

Milton-Union 67, Riverside 28: MU: Firks 20, Copp 14, Case 11, Fulton 11.

Minster 29, Versailles 27

Mississinawa Valley 59, Twin Valley South 19

Monroe 47, Franklin 23

New Bremen 38, Fort Recovery 28

New Knoxville 43, Delphos St. John’s 31

Russia 37, Fairlawn 20

St. Henry 48, Coldwater 38: SH: Buschur 20, Homan 15.

Stivers 46, Belmont 23

Tri-County North 45, Franklin Monroe 33

Tri-Village 51, Dixie 18

Waynesville 54, Valley View 43

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 52, Fenwick 33

Beavercreek 50, Centerville 33

Bellefontaine 37, Ben Logan 33

Carroll 58, Badin 36

Cedarville 57, West Jefferson 20

Fairfield 42, Anderson 35

Graham 58, Tecumseh 26

Greenville 33, Sidney 23: S: Foy 12.

Indian Lake 40, Kenton Ridge 30

Lakota West 68, Colerain 23

Legacy Christian 52, Middletown Christian 11

Lockland 48, New Miami 28

London 55, Springfield Shawnee 16

Madison Plains 51, Mechanicsburg 35: Me: Heizer 11.

Mason 50, Middletown 9

McNicholas 59, Chaminade Julienne 56

Northeastern 48, Catholic Central 36

Northwestern 48, Jonathan Alder 42

Southeastern 73, Triad 26: S: Xavier 23, Workman 18, Bonifay 12. T: Ford 13.

Talawanda 62, Harrison 37: T: Richardson 17, Cobb 13, Cary 10.

Tippecanoe 51, Butler 15

Troy 40, Piqua 19

Urbana 70, North Union 63

Wayne 55, Springboro 49

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2706, West Liberty-Salem 2387: M: Bryant 469 series, Wittman 407 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2467, Wayne 2062

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 1855, Springfield Shawnee 1667

Mechanicsburg 2670, West Liberty-Salem 2217: M: Popovich 416 series, Picklesimer 411 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2017, Wayne 1743

Boys Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 39, Beavercreek 35

Lebanon 34, Lakota West 34

Middletown 66, Walnut Hills 11

