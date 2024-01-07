H.S. Results 1/6: Carpenter pours in 27 in Trotwood win

High School Sports
34 minutes ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Belmont 65, Tri-Village 60

Bradford 68, Fairlawn 46

Cedarville 71, West Jefferson 32

Chaminade Julienne 68, Badin 49: CJ: Weatherspoon 18, Cartwright 15. B: Brown 13.

Dixie 54, Dayton Christian 31

Emmanuel Christian 53, Mechanicsburg 39: EC: Ferryman 16, Hudson 15.

Fairbanks 51, Graham 30: F: Wiedmann 19, Maine 17.

Kenton Ridge 59, North Union 39

Lebanon 74, Springboro 53: S: Yates 13.

Legacy Christian 58, Franklin Monroe 40

Middletown 55, Fenwick 52, OT: M: Landers 18, Shields 15. F: Temming 22.

Preble Shawnee 53, Middletown Madison 47

Sidney 47, Bellefontaine 42

Stivers 72, Middletown Christian 28

Sycamore 41, La Salle 31

Talawanda 60, Valley View 49: T: Lippmann 17, Leitch 17, James 16. VV: Fritz 19, Denny 15, Valenti 10.

Trotwood 91, Meadowdale 67: T: Carpenter 27, M: Caldwell 21.

Troy Christian 42, Jackson Center 35

West Liberty-Salem 69, Riverside 51

Friday’s Results

Alter 48, Carroll 37: A: Greer 16, Uhl 11, Brand 10. C: Perkins 17, Dent 12.

Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 28: A: Christ 20, Lock 10.

Beavercreek 58, Fairmont 51

Bellbrook 67, Eaton 49

Belmont 77, Meadowdale 58

Benjamin Logan 50, Graham 37

Botkins 50, Anna 49: B: Topp 15, Herzog 14.

Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47: C: Lawson 18, Rowe 15, Morgenson 11.

Cedarville 70, Triad 35: C: Criswell 17, Johnson 16, Mossing 11, Cross 10.

Centerville 62, Moeller 55: C: Powell 22, Njie 15, Greenberg 13.

Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 41: CJ: Weatherspoon 16. F: Temming 26.

Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26

Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38: DC: Collins 15, Slavens 14, Edgerton 12.

Delphos St Johns 60, New Bremen 53

Elder 53, Wayne 50

Fairbanks 60, Greeneview 46: F: Green 23, Maine 10, Wiedmann 10.

Fairfield 68, Mason 50: F: Lewis 12, Sanders 11, Clemmons 10, Ingram 10.

Franklin 60, Edgewood 52

Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38: B: Canan 18.

Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 59: M: Meade 16, Freeze 14, Titus 10. G: Turner 28, Bowman 26.

Greenville 53, Piqua 48: P: Kuhlman 26.

Hamilton 48, Oak Hills 46: H: Davis 11, Holden 10.

Indian Lake 67, Springfield Shawnee 65

Jackson Center 55, Houston 17

Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine 45

Lakota West 56, Lakota East 46: LW: Tyson 21, Green 11. LE: Perry 12.

Legacy Christian 59, Middletown Christian 37

London 52, Urbana 38

McNicholas 47, Badin 30: B: Wright 11.

Miami East 71, Bethel 59: ME: Roeth 23, Apple 16, Rohrer 13.

Middletown Madison 53, Valley View 36

Monroe 48, Ross 36: R: Nunn 12.

National Trail 33, Twin Valley South 30

New Richmond 57, Clinton-Massie 51

North Union 77, Northwestern 68

Northmont 58, Springfield 47: N: Hatcher 20, Vaughn 10.

Northridge 63, Milton-Union 27: MU: Schaurer 11, Lovin 10.

Oakwood 75, Brookville 66: B: Wood 22, King 14.

Parkway 48, Minster 45

Ponitz 60, Dunbar 58

Preble Shawnee 66, Tri-County North 34: PS: Blankenship 17, Mills 11, Robinette 10, Morton 10.

Princeton 71, Middletown 63: M: Landers 20.

Russia 43, Fort Loramie 18

Springboro 80, Miamisburg 73: S: Butler 26, Yates 23.

Stebbins 46, Butler 45

St. Henry 63, Marion Local 54

St. Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50

Sycamore 64, Colerain 33

Tecumseh 58, Jonathan Alder 56, OT: T: Stafford 20, Cassell 18.

Thurgood Marshall 44, Stivers 38

Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57: T: Sivon 17, Davis 16, Bailey 13.

Tri-Village 75, Ansonia 38

Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 37: TC: Penrod 19, Free 11. LC: O’Leary 16.

Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31: V: Watren 17, Ahrens 12, Griesdorn 12.

West Carrollton 59, Xenia 38

Wilmington 68, Western Brown 55: W: Kibler 33.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 63, Badin 48: A: Smith 24, Moody 18. B: Cosgrove 18, Pate 14.

Bellbrook 55, Wayne 53: B: Meyer 17, Scohy 14, Fabrick 10.

Carlisle 45, Newton 23

Carroll 57, Chaminade Julienne 47: Ca: Healy 20, Snyder 12.

Cedarville 45, Northeastern 11

Centerville 74, Thurgood Marshall 36

Covington 50, Riverside 28

Dunbar 34, Northwest 28

Fairfield 32, Oak Hills 26: F: Richardson 11.

Franklin Monroe 46, Bradford 35

Greenville 27, Piqua 25

Indian Lake 47, Springfield Shawnee 32: SS: Wilson 12.

Lakota West 65, Middletown 51: LW: Fox 24, Bayliff 14, Johnson 13. M: Johnson 12, Daniels 10.

Lebanon 53, Springboro 44

Little Miami 43, Ross 38

Mason 58, Sycamore 28

McNicholas 51, Fenwick 20

Miami East 56, Bethel 13

Miamisburg 56, Edgewood 36: M: Haas 15, Brightwell 13, Norman 12, Turner 11.

Milton-Union 37, Northridge 35

Mississinawa Valley 92, Arcanum 76

National Trail 38, Twin Valley South 37

North Union 54, Northwestern 34

Oakwood 55, Franklin 29

Preble Shawnee 54, Tri-County North 32: TCN: Cherry 11. PS: Hatmaker 15, Unger 12, Mondello-Garrett 12.

Princeton 70, Hamilton 19

Seven Hills 65, Cin. Christian 35

Stebbins 48, Butler 46

Talawanda 31, Monroe 29: T: Richardson 14.

Tri-Village 70, Ansonia 28: TV: Hager 22, Black 15, Wilcox 11.

Trotwood 53, Western Hills 34: TM: Cummings 14.

Troy Christian 39, Lehman Catholic 32

West Liberty-Salem 54, Catholic Central 24: CC: Smoot 19.

Friday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 55, East Dayton Christian 38

Mechanicsburg 63, Greenon 47: G: Faust 13, Riley 13, Hundley 10. M: Skillings 22, Conley 16, Forrest 15.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 1/5: Tecumseh boys beat the buzzer in OT win
2
H.S. Results 1/3: Four score in double digits for unbeaten Waynesville
3
H.S. Results 1/2: Centerville gets back to winning ways
4
H.S. Results 12/29
5
H.S. Results 12/28
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top