H.S. Results 1/3: Four score in double digits for unbeaten Waynesville

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 59, Sidney 47: N: Wilkins 12, Tyree 10.

Stivers 65, Meadowdale 56

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 62, Mississinawa Valley 40

Arcanum 47, Fort Recovery 34

Centerville 65, Wayne 59

Fairbanks 65, Greenon 40: G: Bowman 15, Turner 15. F: Kennedy 13, Wiedmann 12, Maine 11, Green 10.

Fairborn 70, Monroe 61

Fairlawn 72, Middletown Christian 37

Fairmont 54, Fairfield 35: Fm: Gentile 19, Baker 14, Bray 10. Ff: Sanders 11.

Fenwick 61, Edgewood 48

Harrison 51, Colerain 49, OT

Lebanon 62, Turpin 60

Lehman Catholic 55, Calvary Christian 46: LC: Frantz 17, Lachey 14, Carlisle 11.

Miamisburg 60, West Carrollton 51

Russia 62, Botkins 57: R: Cordonnier 16, Quinter 11. B: Topp 17, Doseck 16, Paul 11.

St. Xavier 56, Badin 48: B: Wissman 16, Ollis 13.

Tri-Village 62, Carlisle 48

Trotwood 85, Thurgood Marshall 53: T: Adkins 16.

West Liberty-Salem 62, Greeneview 48

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 60, Carroll 54

Beavercreek 56, Springboro 54

Bellefontaine 51, Urbana 46: U: Forson 22, Mounce 12.

Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 32

Fairfield 46, Middletown 32: F: Richardson 22.

Fairmont 37, Northmont 27: F: Thornton 14.

Graham 40, Catholic Central 36

Greenon 64, Springfield Shawnee 31: SS: Botkin 14.

Harrison 62, Norwood 44

Mason 55, Lakota East 47: LE: Blount 12, Asher 10.

McNicholas 46, Badin 43: B: Mulcare 10.

Mechanicsburg 51, Worthington Christian 29: M: DeLong 18, Skillings 17. S: Wray 18.

Oak Hills 65, Colerain 25

Southeastern 53, Kenton Ridge 23

Sycamore 61, Hamilton 36: H: McKinzie 13, Beamon 10.

Thurgood Marshall 64, Trotwood 45: Th: Postell 20. Tr: Cummings 16.

Wayne 40, Miamisburg 38: M: Turner 19.

Waynesville 59, Summit Country Day 33: W: Stephensen 21, See 12, Stupp 10, Greely 10.

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 46, Kings 42

Butler 48, Oakwood 26

Marion Local 51, Celina 17

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.