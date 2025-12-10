H.S. Results 12/9: Greenville boys beat Troy

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 78, Carroll 48: A: Guess 20, Bakos 15, Fenton 12, Nicholas 10. C: Dent 13, Valentine 11.

Anna 51, New Knoxville 50

Botkins 48, Russia 38: B: Huelskamp 19.

Butler 70, Fairborn 32

Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 55

Dayton Christian 72, Graham 46

Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 38

Edgewood 62, Preble Shawnee 41

Fairbanks 71, Southeastern 38

Fairmont 55, CHCA 43

Fort Recovery 50, Fort Loramie 45: FR: Barga 12.

Greenville 67, Troy 64

Jackson Center 47, Upper Scioto Valley 25: JC: Serr 16, Klopfenstein 13.

Jonathan Alder 68, River Valley 46

Lakota West 62, Fairfield 42: LW: Tyson 15, Dunn 14, Curry 11. F: Ross 10.

Loveland 67, Lebanon 46

Mason 65, Colerain 51

McNicholas 55, Badin 41

Middletown Madison 70, Dixie 55

Northmont 56, Versailles 50: N: Jacobs 14, Kelly 11, Hoard 10. V: Ahrens 19, Monnin 17.

Northridge 47, Miami East 40: N: Davis 11. ME: Crane 19.

Northwest 58, Franklin 52: F: Roberts 30.

Oak Hills 54, Lakota East 47: LE: Bowman 12, Shaw 11, King 10.

Oakwood 63, Monroe 47

Princeton 56, Hamilton 55, OT: H: Wilson 12, Simms 12.

Stebbins 66, Sidney 46

Sycamore 51, Middletown 36: M: Hunter 12.

Talawanda 50, Eaton 42: T: Shepherd 23, Douglas 10.

Tri-County North 60, New Miami 14

Trotwood 69, Stivers 48

Troy Christian 67, Covington 27

Wayne 71, Miamisburg 42

West Carrollton 58, Piqua 24

West Liberty-Salem 50, Greenon 29

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 64, Miami Valley 47

Middletown Christian 53, Twin Valley South 52

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 70, Lehman Catholic 13: A: Barga 20, Reichert 13, McKenna 11.

Butler 55, Fairborn 33: B: Dady 26.

Celina 37, Minster 35

Crestview 45, Fort Recovery 33

Delphos St. John’s 61, Woodward 8

Fort Loramie 62, Arcanum 42

Jackson Center 52, Riverside 37

Lima Shawnee 53, New Knoxville 29: NK: Albers 16.

Wapakoneta 39, New Bremen 34

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 58, Beavercreek 38

Dixie 50, New Miami 11

Dunbar 54, Thurgood Marshall 35

Franklin 40, National Trail 21: F: Burnett 13.

Georgetown 47, Cin. Christian 39

Indian Lake 38, Greenville 26

Legacy Christian 61, Miami Valley 34

London 51, Delaware Hayes 36

Mississinawa Valley 52, Botkins 35

Northeastern 48, Triad 12

Northmont 58, Urbana 56

Northridge 65, Franklin Monroe 33

Northwestern 49, Emmanuel Christian 41

Oakwood 60, Edgewood 18

Ponitz 52, Belmont 36

Ross 62, Northwest 24

Russia 47, Covington 16: R: Francis 16.

Sidney 56, Xenia 31: S: Shroyer 12, Foy 12, Kennedy 11, Fenton 10.

Stivers 52, Trotwood 43

Talawanda 63, Mt. Healthy 27: T: Cobb 22, Stapleton 15.

Waynesville 69, Eaton 29

Wilmington 54, Clinton-Massie 35: W: Brooks 17, Kibler 17.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2667, Northeastern 1563: M: Bryant 453 series, Dean 431 series.

Sidney 2143, West Carrollton 1808

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Centerville 1627, Wayne 1547

Mechanicsburg 2549, Northeastern 1431: M: Waller 434 series, Picklesimer 376 series.

Sidney 1359, West Carrollton 1250

Boys Wrestling

Monday’s Results

Sidney 51, Stebbins 23

