H.S. Results 1/24: Lakota West girls win eighth straight game

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 44, Wilmington 39: B: Ollis 14, Wissman 13.
Botkins 47, Jackson Center 37: B: Doseck 21, Meyer 14.
Butler 49, Troy 34
Carlisle 52, Valley View 38: C: Lawson 32, Taylor 11.
Catholic Central 48, Greenon 42: G: Spangler 16, Bowman 11. CC: Guenther 12.
Cedarville 70, Southeastern 69, 2OT: C: Cross 15, Criswell 15, Johnson 15.
Centerville 65, Beavercreek 54: C: Montgomery 17, Njie 16.
Chaminade Julienne 63, Dunbar 58, OT: CJ: Cartwright 20. D: Brewer 21.
Covington 56, Bethel 49: C: Angle 14, Miller 13, Palsgrove 13, Hite 10.
Delphos St. John’s 54, Parkway 41: DSJ: Elwer 32. P: Stearns 17.
Edgewood 56, Ross 53
Fairbanks 75, Mechanicsburg 48
Fairborn 62, Piqua 51: P: Kuhlman 22, Anderson 13, Medley 10.
Fairfield 58, Middletown 56: F: Lewis 18, Sanders 11, Crim 11, Ingram 10. M: Maldonado 19, Shields 14, Stamper 13.
Fairmont 59, Springfield 37
Fenwick 62, Preble Shawnee 28
Franklin 61, Bellbrook 52: F: Cook 23, Black 15, Murphy 10. B: Solomon 16, Scohy 15.
Indian Lake 54, Urbana 53
La Salle 63, Purcell Marian 45
Lakota East 47, Mason 44: LE: Perry 13, Bachman 10.
Lakota West 65, Princeton 57: LW: Green 20, Curry 10.
London 64, Benjamin Logan 29
Miami East 56, Lehman Catholic 47: LC: O’Leary 25. ME: Roeth 17, Rohrer 16, Wolfe 12.
Miami Valley 54, Tri-County North 49
Miamisburg 61, Northmont 55: M: Hoerner 20, Osmanski 18, Dunaway 12, Wharton 11. N: Drummond 19, Hatcher 15.
Middletown Madison 57, Monroe 52: MM: Combs 16.
Minster 74, Ansonia 48
Northridge 64, Riverside 48: N: Davis 20, Smith 14, Evans 14. R: Osborne 15, Platfoot 13.
Northwest 72, Goshen 64
Oak Hills 53, Colerain 26
Oakwood 69, Eaton 58
Russia 78, Houston 26
Sidney 56, West Carrollton 44: S: Davis 14, Spradling 14, Steele 12, Daniel 12.
Springboro 64, Wayne 53: S: Yates 28, Butler 19.
Sycamore 54, Hamilton 43: H: Holden 18.
Tecumseh 49, Graham 43: T: Stafford 14, Cassell 12, Wehener 11.
Thurgood Marshall 60, Middletown Christian 58
Tippecanoe 49, Stebbins 35: T: Smith 22, Bailey 11, Sivon 10. S: Carter 12, Bishop 10.
Troy Christian 69, Milton-Union 37: TC: Penrod 18, Brusman 10, Taylor 10. MU: Lovin 12.
Waynesville 56, Brookville 48: B: Fisher 15, Wood 11, King 10.
West Liberty-Salem 45, West Jefferson 40: WLS: Logwood 12, Louden 11, Hostetler 10.
Western Hills 86, Trotwood-Madison 79: T: Blanton 25.
Xenia 66, Greenville 46
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 46, Chaminade Julienne 36
Beavercreek 52, Wayne 49
Butler 43, Troy 22: B: Schoenherr 13.
Cedarville 35, Madison Plains 30
Cin. Christian 49, Cin. College Prep 40
Fairbanks 49, Triad 30: F: Boehm 12.
Fairmont 43, Miamisburg 34: F: Thornton 15, Roark 12.
Greeneview 41, Southeastern 33
Harrison 38, Mt. Healthy 29
Jonathan Alder 51, Urbana 34
Lakota East 66, Fairfield 25: F: Richardson 11. LE: Blount 16, Asher 15.
Lakota West 47, Oak Hills 39: LW: Fox 15, Bayliff 12.
Mason 64, Colerain 22
Meadowdale 64, Trotwood 31
Middletown 66, Hamilton 46: M: Edwards 11, Benson 11, Daniels 11. H: McKinzie 18, Kirkland 14.
New Miami 40, SCPA 6
Norwood 61, Thurgood Marshall 58
Piqua 52, Fairborn 28
Princeton 62, Sycamore 31
Sidney 44, West Carrollton 35
Springboro 57, Springfield 21
Springfield Shawnee 43, Benjamin Logan 40: SS: Reese 16, Wilson 12.
Talawanda 52, Northwest 25: T: Bothast-Revalee 16, Weekley 11, Short 10.
Tuesday’s Results
Lakota West 56, Princeton 48: LW: Williams 13, Fox 11, Johnson 11, Neilson 11, Bayliff 10.
Lima Bath 47, Delphos St. John’s 27
Mississinawa Valley 54, Union City (IN) 51: MV: Price 20.
St. Marys 48, Marion Local 45: SM: Rable 21, Jacobs 18. ML: Dirksen 16.
Tri-County North 48, Twin Valley South 43: TCN: Garcia 17, Webster 12.
Wapakoneta 37, Bellefontaine 31
West Jefferson 43, Madison Plains 36
Boys Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2355, Newton 1694: DC: Fuller 215 game, Bartley 179 game.
Tuesday’s Results
Graham 2870, Indian Lake 2072
Riverside 2595, Newton 1875
Mechanicsburg 2846, Southeastern 2571: M: Wittmann 451 series, Brumfield 449 series.
Girls Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1577, Newton 1562: DC: Millar 170 game, Fei 160 game.
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2647, Southeastern 2105: M: Dingledine 393 series, Ford 375 series.
Riverside 1852, Newton 1716
