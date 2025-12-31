H.S. Results 12/30: Elwer trio leads DSJ in battle of unbeatens

In a matchup of undefeated boys basketball teams Delphos St. John’s ran away with a 94-49 win versus Maumee Valley Country Day on Tuesday, setting a school record in the process.

DSJ (9-0) sank a school record 22 three-pointers in the win. Andrew Elwer tallied 25 points, Cameron Elwer added 21 and Easton Elwer 16.