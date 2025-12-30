H.S. Results 12/29: Coach Wyrick gets 100th victory at Fairfield

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Badin 66, Greenville (SC) 60: B: Stroud 21, Lowe 18.

Bellbrook 52, Lebanon 39

Butler 77, Sidney 44

Clinton-Massie 68, Legacy Christian 63: CM: Janis 23, Euton 15, McCoy 11.

Edgewood 73, Dayton Christian 63

Emmanuel Christian 61, Northeastern 53

Fairfield 71, Kings 34: F: Arington 21, Jones 13, Freeman 10.

Fairlawn 59, Tri-County North 35

Kenton Ridge 72, Springfield 53

Lakota West 63, Belen Jesuit Prep (FL) 44

Lebanon 52, Wilmington 43

Madison Central (KY) 71, Hamilton 49

Milford 66, Fenwick 51

New Knoxville 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 41: NK: Jones 20, Hoge 12.

Northridge 84, Linden McKinley 49: N: K. Smith 29, D. Smith 17, Davis 10, Crane 10.

Northwestern 65, Catholic Central 50: N: McDermott 32. CC: Guenther 27.

Oak Hills 61, Cherokee Bluff (GA) 45

Parkway 58, NHCA 56

Preble Shawnee 66, Twin Valley South 39: TVS: Carver 11.

Springboro 70, North Bullitt (KY) 39

Springfield Shawnee 50, Southeastern 25: SS: Jones 18.

Tecumseh 65, Greenon 51: G: Henry 12, Rychnovsky 12, Spangler 11. T: Enninful 13, Teter 13, Henderson 10.

Sunday’s Results

Hamilton 72, Lincoln County 43: H: Wilson 17, Johnson-Perdomo 15, Bryant 10, Simms 10.

Lakota East 52, Franklin (WI) 30

Mason 41, McNicholas 31

Monroe Central 65, Cin. Christian 48: CC: Maru 17, Concepcion 13.

Newark 54, Chaminade Julienne 41: CJ: Clemens Jr. 12.

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Aiken 61, Thurgood Marshall 41

Anna 47, Ansonia 43

Bethel 53, Greenville 23

Brookville 56, Dixie 37

Eaton 60, Tri-County North 46: E: Hargis 23, Gillenwater 12. TCN: Cherry 23.

Edgewood 50, Middletown Madison 31

Fort Recovery 53, Graham 47

Hamilton 57, Miamisburg 40: M: Mumpower 15, Ball 11. H: Tipton 18, Beamon 13, Holdbrook 11.

Lincolnview 47, New Bremen 45

Little Miami 46, Ross 28

Meadowdale 44, Col. West 31

Middletown Christian 40, Franklin 25

Milton-Union 67, Houston 60

Newton 49, Riverside 29

Oak Hills 47, Ursuline Academy 26

Parkway 49, South Adams (IN) 29

Russia 49, Botkins 24

St. Marys 58, Bellefontaine 39: SM: Fulmer 13, Turner 12, Reineke 11. B: Lamb 10.

Tri-Village 61, Coldwater 43

Urbana 67, Kenton 45

Versailles 48, Miami East 39: V: Yagle 10, Litten 10. ME: Antonides 10.

Westerville Central 57, Jonathan Alder 12

Sunday’s Results

Meadowdale 47, Tol. Waite 37

Milford 56, Lakota East 28: LE: Sturgill 19.

Newark 53, Alter 37: A: Brand 10.

Princeton 53, Winton Woods 47

Girls Wrestling

Monday’s Results

Ross Invitational

Team Results (Top 5): Lebanon 261; Fairfield 197; Oak Hills 159.5; Fairmont 145.5; Lakota West 126.5.

