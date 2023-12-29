H.S. Results 12/28

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 85, Cin. Christian 36

Brookville 79, Mississinawa Valley 18: B: Wood 16, Smart 12, King 11, Crabtree 11.

Fairbanks 65, Ben Logan 32: F: Green 14, Maine 14, Wiedmann 13.

Fenwick 34, Wilmington 30

Harrison 52, West Clermont 48, OT

Hazel Green 48, Trotwood 46

Lakota East 48, Rickards (FL) 42

Lebanon 78, Talawanda 41: L: Thompson 25, Hicks 11. T: James 24, Leitch 10.

Lloyd 39, Hamilton 37, OT

Mason 59, Riverside 50

Maumee Valley Country Day 54, Franklin Monroe 52

McNicholas 54, Lawrence County (TN) 46

Meadowdale 60, Piqua 54

Miami Trace 53, Greeneview 47

Norwood 39, New Miami 22

Russia 64, Troy Christian 39

Springboro 53, Southwest Miami 41: S: Yates 11, Gutmann 10, Bimwal 10.

Stivers 63, Franklin Heights 46

Sycamore 49, Milford 45

Wednesday’s Results

Bob Jones (AL) 63, Trotwood 56, OT

Carroll 56, Jefferson County 50: C: Seymour 19, Kaiser 12.

Franklin Monroe 71, Mississinawa Valley 49

Harrison 58, Taylor 52

Kenton Ridge 69, Benjamin Logan 25

Lakota East 49, Zephyr Hills (FL) 32

Mars (PA) 75, McNicholas 70

Mason 77, Golden Gate 49

Maumee Valley Country Day 59, Brookville 39: B: Wood 15.

Miamisburg 78, Xenia 53

Northmont 73, Troy 45: N: Hatcher 19, Drummond 16, Wilkins 14. T: Kaiser 10.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Alter 48, Riverside 26

Brookville 46, Twin Valley South 29

Butler 40, Sidney 38

Cle. Heights 65, Thurgood Marshall 47

Gamble Montessori 51, Ponitz 35

Greenville 38, Bethel 19

Harrison 67, Taylor 63

Meadowdale 53, Hughes 29

Miami East 37, Anna 27

Milton-Union 39, Newton 27: N: Hess 11. MU: Berberich 15.

Southeastern 56, Springfield Shawnee 27: SS: Wilson 12, Reese 10.

Springfield 62, Kenton Ridge 27: S: Boynton 19, Portis 12, Crockran 12

West Clermont 47, Mt. Healthy 29

Withrow 50, Stivers 41

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 70, Talawanda 15: B: Cosgrove 22, Even 15, Pate 11.

Bellefontaine 71, Shawnee 28: SS: Wilson 15, Reese 13.

Brush 52, Alter 49

Mechanicsburg 61, Southeastern 56: M: Skillings 28, DeLong 12. S: Nelson 24, Nelson 11.

Miami East 39, St. Mary’s 24

Mt. Healthy 44, Hughes 7

North Union 47, Jonathan Alder 38

Oak Hills 38, Norwalk 36

Triad 33, Catholic Central 21

Tri-Village 73, Valley View 33: TV: Hager 25, Black 19, DeLong 11, Mize 10.

Urbana 46, Benjamin Logan 40: U: Mounce 21.

Xenia 56, Carlisle 43

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.