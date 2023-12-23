H.S. Results 12/22: Alter wins in 4OT thriller

It took four overtimes to settle but the Alter boys basketball squad defeated University High 83-82 on Friday to advance to the finals of the Seahawk Classic Basketball Tournament in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Four players reached double-digit scoring for the Knights, led by R.J. Greer with 23. Greer went 3-of-3 from the foul line with 0 seconds to play to send the game into overtime, but left with an injury shortly after.
Brady Conner and Gavin Leen chipped in 15 points apiece and Charlie Uhl tallied 13 points with 13 rebounds.
Conner finished 4-of-4 from the foul line in the final overtime and Naceive Fenton scored five of his seven points in the period to help secure the win.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 83, University High (TN) 82, 4OT: A: Greer 23, Conner 15, Leen 15, Uhl 13.
Ansonia 48, Twin Valley South 43
Bradford 76, Tri-County North 46
Butler 42, Xenia 41
Carroll 54, Wilmington 39: C: Perkins 14, Kaiser 13, Seymour 10, Tipps 10.
Cedarville 76, Catholic Central 43
Centerville 64, Springboro 57: C: Powell 23, Ellis 17, Greenberg 11.
Chaminade Julienne 65, West Seneca (NY) 27
Franklin 48, Ross 40
Franklin Monroe 48, Dixie 33
Hamilton 65, Colerain 34: H: Holden 21, Davis 12.
Indian Lake 79, Benjamin Logan 16
Lakota East 50, Middletown 37: M: Landers 10. LE: Perry 24.
Lehman Catholic 53, Covington 23: LC: O’Leary 20. C: Miller 10.
Mason 55, Princeton 51
McNicholas 61, Covington Catholic (KY) 58
Milton-Union 43, Bethel 32: MU: Kimmel 14, Schaurer 11.
Newton 56, Mississinawa Valley 45: N: Peters 35.
Northwest 49, Badin 47
Oakwood 72, Middletown Madison 51
Preble Shawnee 75, National Trail 27
Sidney 60, Piqua 37
Springfield 69, Miamisburg 55
Springfield Shawnee 55, North Union 48
Stebbins 52, Troy 39: T: Kaiser 11.
St. Xavier 73, Fairfield 58
Sycamore 52, Oak Hills 28
Tippecanoe 62, Fairborn 42
Tri-Village 75, Arcanum 43
Trotwood 73, Ponitz 29
Troy Christian 62, Northridge 49
Wayne 36, Fairmont 29
West Carrollton 55, Greenville 45
West Liberty-Salem 53, West Jefferson 16
Thursday’s Results
Alter 49, Chantily (VA) 30: A: Greer 24.
Beavercreek 69, Northmont 57: B: Williams 22, Ellerbe 18, Gluck 15.
East Central 53, Talawanda 35: T: Leitch 14, James 11.
Elder 69, McNicholas 47
Emmanuel Christian 51, Miami Valley 35: EC: Hudson 14, Carrier 12, Ferryman 11.
Fairbanks 70, Elgin 46: F: Wiedmann 17, Maine 15, Green 14.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Butler 26, Xenia 24
McNicholas 39, Notre Dame Academy 37
Mt. Notre Dame 46, Beavercreek 27
Oak Hills 41, Seton 39
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 47, Bradford 25: A: Schmit 13.
Brookville 42, Valley View 32
Carroll 62, Trotwood 21
Covington 46, Milton-Union 30: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Brumbaugh 10.
Franklin Monroe 43, Preble Shawnee 41
Harrison 61, Western Brown 34
Madeira 31, Fenwick 23
Madison Plains 43, Cols School for Girls 29
McNicholas 52, Bishop Brossart 46
Miami East 41, Versailles 39
Middletown Madison 33, Carlisle 24
Mississinawa Valley 75, National Trail 28: MV: Woodbury 21, Purdin 16, Ojeda 13, Seubert 11.
Monroe 56, Edgewood 39
North College Hill 36, New Miami 29
Taylor 52, CHCA 39
Tri-County North 39, Twin Valley South 38
Tri-Village 59, Newton 26: TV: Black 14, Wilcox 12, Mize 11.
Waynesville 85, Eaton 16: W: Stephensen 21, Berrey 12, Bunch 10.
Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Greeneview 66, Dayton Christian 18
Swimming
Thursday’s Results
Talawanda Invitational
Boys
Team Results: Centerville 245; Ross 125; Springboro 87; Valley View 64; Eaton 62; Talawanda 61; Badin 57; Dayton Christian 42; Roger Bacon 24; Fenwick 21; Harrison 12; Purcell Marian 12; Hamilton 11; Monroe 5.
Girls
Team Results: Centerville 319; Springboro 167; Talawanda 128; Roger Bacon 68; Badin 49; Fenwick 25; Hamilton 24; Eaton 13; Monroe 10; Harrison 9; Ross 8; Valley View 5; Dayton Christian 1; Purcell Marian 1; Preble Shawnee 1.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.