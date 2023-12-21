H.S. Results 12/20: DeLong pours in 30 in Mechanicsburg win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Milford 62, Harrison 35
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 92, Miamisburg 66
Bradford 67, Ansonia 45
Butler 44, Piqua 30
CHCA 73, Edgewood 36
Cin. Christian 56, SBEP 53: CC: Cox 24, Burton 19.
Covington 48, Milton-Union 46: MU: Schaurer 12.
Dayton Christian 54, Middletown Christian 40: DC: Edgerton 17, Shepherd 16, Girdwood 10.
Dixie 56, Arcanum 49
Fairborn 44, Sidney 42
Fairmont 66, Urbana 50: U: Davis 12, Jacobs 11, Donahoe 11, Bradshaw 11.
Fenwick 60, Franklin 44
Greeneview 56, Greenon 42: Gv: Horney 14, Tripp 11. Gn: Turner 14, Bowman 13.
Harrison 55, Monroe 53
Hughes 75, Meadowdale 58
Indian Lake 71, Bellefontaine 40
Lakota East 54, Fairfield 52: LE: Perry 26, Bachman 12. F: Sanders 19, Crim 14.
Lakota West 66, Oak Hills 50: LW: Meade-Moss 19, Tyson 11.
Legacy Christian 51, Emmanuel Christian 36
Lehman Catholic 43, Riverside 41: LC: Carlisle 12, Lachey 11. R: Clary 11.
Mason 71, Colerain 49
Middletown 41, Hamilton 37: M: Araujo 10, Stamper 10. H: Reed 19, Holden 11.
National Trail 67, Mississinawa Valley 62
Northeastern 38, West Jefferson 27
Northridge 62, Bethel 50: N: Davis 30, Martin 14. Halleg 15, Lowery 11.
Preble Shawnee 61, Franklin Monroe 17
Princeton 59, Sycamore 42
Springboro 50, Northmont 49: N: Hatcher 20.
Tippecanoe 50, West Carrollton 37
Tri-Village 64, Newton 31: N: Peters 10.
Troy 56, Xenia 45: T: Kaiser 13, Miller 12, Haught 11.
Twin Valley South 66, Tri-County North 52
Wayne 70, Springfield 59
Withrow 66, Ponitz 29
West Liberty-Salem 65, Fairbanks 61: F: Wiedmann 20, Green 13.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 64, Seton 32: A: Smith 18, Moody 16.
Batavia 36, Mt. Healthy 23
Beavercreek 36, Fairmont 33: F: Thornton 17.
Catholic Central 38, Fairbanks 35
Cedarville 47, Triad 31
Cin. Christian 41, New Miami 14
Fairfield 48, Hamilton 37: F: Hayes 12, Marsh 11, Samples 10. H: Kirkland 13.
Franklin County 63, Talawanda 44: T: Richardson 19.
Lakota East 69, Oak Hills 21: LE: Blount 11, Pham 11, Asher 10.
Lakota West 55, Sycamore 40: LW: Johnson 17, Fox 15, Williams 10.
Mason 63, Middletown 36
Mechanicsburg 72, Greeneview 40: M: DeLong 30, Skillings 13, Forrest 12. G: Vest 12, Faucett 12, Climie 10.
Princeton 88, Colerain 22
Springboro 54, Miamisburg 49: S: Martin 24, Trent 12. M: Haas 13, Norman 11.
Tecumseh 67, Kenton Ridge 26
Urbana 58, London 21: U: Dixon 23, Mounce 22.
West Carrollton 47, Tippecanoe 40
Xenia 52, Troy 34: T: Almeida 11.
Tuesday’s Results
Butler 46, Piqua 13
Legacy Christian 54, Miami Valley 4
Riverside 40, Fairlawn 25
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.