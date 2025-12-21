H.S. Results 12/20: CJ coach Szabo records 100th career win

Chaminade Julienne head coach Charlie Szabo earned his 100th career victory with a 65-59 win versus Col. DeSales in boys basketball on Saturday.
Anthony Clemens Jr. led the way for CJ with 23 points.
The win bumped CJ to 3-3 overall.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 68, McCracken 64
Arcanum 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
Belmont 37, DePaul Cristo Rey 34
Botkins 62, Bradford 30: B: Monnin 19.
Cedarville 57, East Clinton 26
Chaminade Julienne 65, Col. DeSales 59: CJ: Clemens 23.
Fairbanks 64, Genoa Christian 58
Fairfield 60, Ross 39: R: Fuersich 18. F: Arington 16, Jones 13, Akbar 13.
Fairlawn 67, Calvary Christian 29
Fort Recovery 52, Ansonia 27: FR: Jutte 16, Overman 11.
Hamilton 42, Badin 35: H: Johnson-Perdomo 18.
Kenton Ridge 73, Greeneview 57
McNicholas 61, Elder 46
Minster 62, Houston 31: M: Albers 15, Ketner 13, McClurg 11. H: Sybert 10.
Monroe 87, Cin. Christian 47: M: Howard 26, Perkins 20.
New Bremen 57, Anna 36: NB: Dicke 12, Weidner 11. A: Barhorst 17, Platfoot 11.
Russia 54, Coldwater 41: C: Knapke 12, Gruss 11.
Spencerville 64, St. Henry 50: SH: Zimmerman 17.
St. Xavier 74, Trotwood 55
Thurgood Marshall 64, Northwestern 54
Troy 60, Miamisburg 52
Urbana 86, Ross County Christian 52
Versailles 54, CCPA 42: V: Schwartz 15, D. Ahrens 13, C. Ahrens 11.
Wilmington 48, Carroll 46
Friday’s Results
Badin 50, Roger Bacon 28: B: Stroud 17, Lowe 11.
Botkins 61, Anna 52: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 13, Zimpfer 13. A: Platfoot 24.
Bradford 48, Tri-County North 39
Butler 56, Xenia 53
Cedarville 73, Madison Plains 60
Celina 62, St. Marys 54
Centerville 72, Fairmont 64
Dayton Christian 69, Oakwood 60
Delphos St. John’s 65, Coldwater 59: DSJ: C. Elwer 26, A. Elwer 16. C: Knapke 19, Schroer 12.
Dunbar 64, Ponitz 31
Edgewood 65, Bellbrook 53
Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56: EC: Hudson 25, Witherow 16.
Fairbanks 67, Northeastern 28
Fairfield 69, Colerain 49: F: Jones 18, Arington 14, Akbar 13, Jones 10.
Fort Loramie 55, Fairlawn 32: FL: Barhorst 19.
Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 28
Franklin Monroe 54, Dixie 51
Greenon 58, Catholic Central 54, 2OT
Indian Lake 74, Northwestern 48: IL: Reisinger 21, Tidwell 14.
Jackson Center 62, Houston 28
Jonathan Alder 62, London 44
La Salle 51, Fenwick 46
Lakota East 47, Hamilton 41: H: Wilson 11, Johnson-Perdomo 10. LE: Hayes 18.
Lakota West 61, Oak Hills 39: LW: Curry 14, Combs 14, Richardson 11.
Lehman Catholic 82, Riverside 37
Lockland 75, New Miami 52
Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 30: NK: Hoge 12, Jones 11.
Mason 38, Sycamore 24
McNicholas 78, Pitt North Catholic (PA) 54
Middletown Christian 74, Calvary Christian 51
Milford 51, Lebanon 41
Milton-Union 51, Graham 45
Mt. Healthy 49, Talawanda 9
Newton 56, Mississinawa Valley 54
Northmont 68, Springfield 60: N: Ibe 25.
Piqua 56, Sidney 53: P: Allen 16, Hancock 13.
Preble Shawnee 62, National Trail 41: PS: Morton 29.
Princeton 67, Middletown 30: M: Daniels 13.
Ross 63, Franklin 47: R: Buehner 14, Otto 12, Smith 11.
Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48: S: Gregor 17, Doliboa 16, Reinhard 12, Gutmann 10.
Springfield Shawnee 47, Benjamin Logan 35
St. Henry 59, Minster 55: SH: Zimmerman 16, Schwartz 13. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11.
Thurgood Marshall 48, Belmont 43
Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21
Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 41
Trotwood 80, Akron Hoban 45
Troy 66, Stebbins 59
Troy Christian 47, Miami East 39
Twin Valley South 59, Ansonia 43
Urbana 64, Kenton Ridge 62
Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22
Versailles 54, New Bremen 36: V: Ahrens 18, Monnin 13. NB: Quellhorst 12.
Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64
West Carrollton 63, Greenville 35
West Jefferson 49, Mechanicsburg 47
West Liberty-Salem 62, Triad 25
Wilmington 62, New Richmond 30
Yellow Springs 44, Miami Valley 43
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 49, McAuley 31
Ansonia 54, Twin Valley South 16: A: Best 12, Barga 12, Reichert 11, McKenna 10.
Badin 58, Fairfield 24
Belmont 54, DePaul Cristo Rey 24
Benjamin Logan 51, Springfield Shawnee 44: SS: Wilson 19.
Brookville 63, Dayton Christian 12
Carroll 67, Batavia 35
Catholic Central 43, Triad 22
Centerville 63, Wayne 56: C: Keeton 22, Boeke 21.
Edgewood 44, Franklin 40: F: Truesdell 20.
Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 22: F: Hargrave 23, Thornton 10.
Graham 61, Northwestern 50
Greenon 52, West Jefferson 30: G: Faust 22, Marshall 12, Johnson 10.
Legacy Christian 59, Emmanuel Christian 29: EC: Hudson 11.
McNicholas 56, St. Ursula 44
Miami East 54, Bethel 34
Milton-Union 50, Northridge 41: MU: Firks 18, Case 14, Copp 11.
Minster 42, Anna 33: M: Belcher 13.
Mississinawa Valley 57, Newton 34
Monroe 50, Cin. Christian 15: M: McComas 14, Buskirk 11.
National Trail 32, Preble Shawnee 26
North Union 66, Indian Lake 21
Oakwood 57, Middletown Madison 17
Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 52, OT
River Valley 52, Jonathan Alder 32
Ross 46, Dunbar 39
Sidney 53, Piqua 27
Southeastern 50, Mechanicsburg 41: S: Xavier 18, Workman 14. M: Forrest 27, Heizer 10.
Springboro 70, Northmont 33: S: Martin 29, Wilhite 10, Parrett 10.
Stebbins 35, Troy 31
Stivers 46, Withrow 31
Talawanda 45, Hamilton 29: T: Cary 17, Stapleton 10.
Waynesville 52, Carlisle 30: W: Berrey 21, Stephenson 11, Kolcaczkowski 10.
Friday’s Results
Butler 59, Xenia 9
Fairlawn 54, Riverside 39
Lakota East 56, Hamilton 31: LE: Bacher 14, McCune 14. H: Tipton 13.
Mason 49, Sycamore 47
Princeton 77, Middletown 11
Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 16
Boys Bowling
Friday’s Results
Fairfield 2645, Hamilton 2139: F: George 431 series, Stark 413 series.
