H.S. Results 12/20-12/21

Bradford 44, Franklin Monroe 41

Butler 60, Fairborn 50: Ables (B) 26, LoBlanco (B) 13.

Cedarville 43, Northeastern 42

Catholic Central 58, Mechanicsburg 50

Dayton Christian 67, Lockland 46

Fairbanks 52, Madison Plains 35: Crowe (F) 17, Ufferman (F) 10.

Franklin 62, Lebanon 60

Graham 58, Bellefontaine 40

Greeneview 75, Triad 48: Williams (G) 17, Witt (G) 14, Myers (G) 13, Erisman (G) 12, Allen (G) 10, Perry (T) 15.

Greenon 56, West Liberty-Salem 53: Saylor (WLS) 23, Johnson (WLS) 13, Jones (WLS) 11, Hough (G) 13, Perdue (G) 12.

Hamilton 72, Mount Healthy 42: Matthews (H) 23, Givens (H) 22, Tolentino (H) 14.

Indian Lake 75, Tecumseh 65

La Salle 56, Oak Hills 53, OT

Lehman Catholic 46, Covington 32: Chapman (LC) 13, Miller (C) 13.

London 44, Urbana 35

Loveland 60, Talawanda 48: Reynolds (T) 10.

Miamisburg 76, Beavercreek 56

Milton-Union 70, Bethel 58

Newton 52, Dixie 41: Oburn (N) 20, Peters (N) 15, Montgomery (N) 10.

North Union 67, Kenton Ridge 48

Northmont 44, Springboro 40: Pooler (N) 14.

Northwest 60, Ross 49

Oakwood 79, Middletown Madison 48

Preble Shawnee 71, Tri-County North 45: Shrout (PS) 28, Adams (PS) 16.

Springfield Shawnee 62, Ben Logan 37: Crowe (SS) 18, Fultz (SS) 12, Griffin (SS) 11, Arn (BL) 14.

St. Xavier 64, Fairfield 61: Woods (F) 21, Tolbert (F) 14, Crim (F) 11.

Taft 50, McNicholas 26

Trotwood 73, Fenwick 65

Troy Christian 46, Northridge 38: Penrod (TC) 18, Jacobs (N) 15.

Twin Valley South 43, National Trail 41

Wayne 82, Springfield 65

West Jefferson 46, Southeastern 45

Monday’s Results

Indian Lake 89, Riverside 72

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 79, Houston 41: Brandewie (FL) 21, Heitkamp (FL) 16, Sholtis (FL) 14, Maier (H) 13.

Greenon 65, Dixie 43: West (G) 21, Henry (G) 17.

Mount Healthy 58, Taft 34

St. Marys 47, Bellefontaine 29

Waynesville 37, Wilmington 31: Cassoni (W) 15.

Monday’s Results

Brookville 50, Franklin Monroe 37

Eaton 57, Bradford 46

Greenon 54, West Liberty-Salem 37: Henry (G) 20.

National Trail 49, Franklin 23

Oak Hills 52, McAuley 39

Preble Shawnee 46, Carlisle 39: Kulms (PS) 14, Jewell (PS) 13, Thompson (PS) 13.

Ross 45, Taylor 23

Talawanda 45, Middletown Madison 42, OT: Campbell (MM) 17, Wells (MM) 12, Farris (T) 12, Keene (T) 11, Fears (T) 11.

Waynesville 48, Greeneview 37: Cassoni (W) 20.

Winton Woods 60, Hamilton 15

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Centerville 2587, Fairmont 2170: Lippincott (C) 479 series, Conty (C) 471 series.

Southeastern 2341, Dayton Christian 2109: Sigala (DC) 331 series, Wiggins (DC) 322 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1616, Southeastern 1343: McLaughlin (DC) 256 series, Dulski (DC) 245 series.

