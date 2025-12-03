H.S. Results 12/2: Stroud paces Badin boys with 31-point performance

Eli Stroud led Badin with 31 points in a 58-44 win versus Bellbrook in boys basketball on Tuesday. The win bumped Badin to 2-0.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 57, Northmont 48
Badin 58, Bellbrook 44: Ba: Stroud 31.
Carroll 46, Fairborn 33
Cedarville 66, Emmanuel Christian 49
Dayton Christian 44, Talawanda 41: T: Douglas 15.
Fairbanks 65, Marion Pleasant 42
La Salle 40, Fairfield 32
Mason 34, St. Xavier 33
McNicholas 56, Roger Bacon 41
Miamisburg 65, West Carrollton 39
Monroe 55, Northwest 51
Northridge 63, Hilliard Davidson 57: N: Smith 23, Smith 16, Perry 14.
Piqua 41, Miami East 31: P: McMaken 12.
Springboro 55, Little Miami 32: S: Gutmann 20, Doliboa 12.
Tecumseh 71, Stebbins 46
Troy Christian 54, Beavercreek 53
Versailles 42, Fort Loramie 28: V: Stonebraker 11.
Monday’s Results
Lehman Catholic 71, Legacy Christian 61
Tecumseh 70, Bellefontaine 63
Troy 51, Sidney 49, OT
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Fairlawn 44, Houston 35
Fort Loramie 36, Botkins 28: B: Huelskamp 10.
Kalida 45, Coldwater 34
Lima Bath 53, Sidney 33: S: Kennedy 10.
Marion Local 61, Van Wert 23
Parkway 42, St. Marys 33
Preble Shawnee 50, Carlisle 45, OT
Russia 34, Anna 23: R: Francis 16. A: Bales 11.
St. Henry 54, Jackson Center 28
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 44, Minster 40: A: Long 22, Noe 11. M: Hemmelgarn 14, Belcher 12.
Bellbrook 48, Kings 24: B: Miller 15, Bunsold 13.
Butler 60, Northmont 50
Dunbar 45, Meadowdale 41
Franklin 67, Twin Valley South 56: F: Truesdell 29, Burnett 14.
Franklin Monroe 43, Emmanuel Christian 37
Graham 54, Piqua 41
Hillsboro 64, Wilmington 38
Jonathan Alder 36, Kenton Ridge 29
Kenton 63, Ben Logan 59
Legacy Christian 45, Lehman Catholic 12
Lima Central Catholic 55, Calvary Christian 10
Madison Plains 75, Grove City Christian 21
Miami Valley 31, Dayton Christian 29
Middletown Madison 49, Springfield Shawnee 16
Milton-Union 62, Dixie 29
Oakwood 54, Fenwick 43
Ponitz 51, Thurgood Marshall 31
Springboro 68, Fairfield 41
Stivers 62, Belmont 28
Talawanda 62, Eaton 37: T: Cary 18, Cobb 17, Richardson 10.
Tippecanoe 67, Tecumseh 17
Tri-Village 47, Edgewood 37
Valley View 55, Miamisburg 41: VV: Lemke 19.
West Jefferson 48, Triad 16
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2708, West Liberty-Salem 2592: M: Dean 471 series, Bryant 395 series.
Monday’s Results
Centerville 2606, Springfield 2164: C: Parker 546 series, Ralston 471 series.
Mason 2422, Fairfield 2041: F: Hendrix 403 series, Hershner 274 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2594, West Liberty-Salem 2165: M: Waller 499 series, Popovich 429 series.
Monday’s Results
Fairfield 1973, Mason 1896: F: Nichting 322 series, Arnold 317 series.
