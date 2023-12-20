H.S. Results 12/19

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 92, Miamisburg 66

Bradford 67, Ansonia 45

Butler 44, Piqua 30

CHCA 73, Edgewood 36

Cin. Christian 56, SBEP 53: CC: Cox 24, Burton 19.

Covington 48, Milton-Union 46: MU: Schaurer 12.

Dayton Christian 54, Middletown Christian 40: DC: Edgerton 17, Shepherd 16, Girdwood 10.

Dixie 56, Arcanum 49

Fairborn 44, Sidney 42

Fairmont 66, Urbana 50: U: Davis 12, Jacobs 11, Donahoe 11, Bradshaw 11.

Fenwick 60, Franklin 44

Greeneview 56, Greenon 42: Gv: Horney 14, Tripp 11. Gn: Turner 14, Bowman 13.

Harrison 55, Monroe 53

Indian Lake 71, Bellefontaine 40

Lakota East 54, Fairfield 52: LE: Perry 26, Bachman 12. F: Sanders 19, Crim 14.

Lakota West 66, Oak Hills 50: LW: Meade-Moss 19, Tyson 11.

Legacy Christian 51, Emmanuel Christian 36

Lehman Catholic 43, Riverside 41: LC: Carlisle 12, Lachey 11. R: Clary 11.

Mason 71, Colerain 49

Middletown 41, Hamilton 37: M: Araujo 10, Stamper 10. H: Reed 19, Holden 11.

National Trail 67, Mississinawa Valley 62

Northeastern 38, West Jefferson 27

Northridge 62, Bethel 50: N: Davis 30, Martin 14. Halleg 15, Lowery 11.

Preble Shawnee 61, Franklin Monroe 17

Princeton 59, Sycamore 42

Springboro 50, Northmont 49

Tippecanoe 50, West Carrollton 37

Tri-Village 64, Newton 31

Troy 56, Xenia 45: T: Kaiser 13, Miller 12, Haught 11.

Twin Valley South 66, Tri-County North 52

Wayne 70, Springfield 59

West Liberty-Salem 65, Fairbanks 61: F: Wiedmann 20, Green 13.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 46, Piqua 13

Legacy Christian 54, Miami Valley 4

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 39, Bethel 18

Bellbrook 57, Trotwood 14: B: Scohy 22, Frantz 10.

CHCA 54, Fenwick 39

Delphos St. John’s 54, Lima Shawnee 46

Dixie 58, Stivers 39

Goshen 57, Mt. Healthy 45

Indian Lake 59, Graham 49

Lakota West 63, Hamilton 30

Lebanon 47, Little Miami 45

Legacy Christian 65, Emmanuel Christian 16

Middletown Madison 40, Talawanda 32: MM: Wells 14. T: Weekley 13.

Milton-Union 59, Houston 53: MU: Brumbaugh 29, Berberich 13.

Mississinawa Valley 53, Northmont 34

Monroe 41, Fairborn 22

Ottoville 55, Coldwater 32

Ross 56, Taylor 23

Springfield Shawnee 45, Northeastern 36: SS: Wilson 21, Reese 16.

West Liberty-Salem 49, Madison Plains 29: MP: Mason 12. WLS: Poppe 14, Astorino 13, Wade 12.

Xenia 54, Ben Logan 51: X: Elliotts 19.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2771, West Liberty-Salem 2386: M: Brumfield 519 series, Adams 455 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2803, West Liberty-Salem 2132: M: Westfall 435 series, Waller 423 series.

Piqua 1448, Tippecanoe 1383: P: Hall 278 series, Eleyet 239 series.

