H.S. Results 12/16

Botkins 61, Houston 23: B: Pleiman 23, Paul 10.

Bradford 66, Tri-County North 47

Butler 53, West Carrollton 42

Carlisle 70, Brookville 43

Cedarville 59, Madison Plains 50: C: Czerniak 17, Koning 16, Howdyshell 10.

Coldwater 60, New Knoxville 24: C: Harlamert 13, Welsch 10.

Dayton Christian 53, Emmanuel Christian 38: DC: Woodall 28, Bates 13. EC: Lawrence 10.

Dixie 45, Franklin Monroe 37

Dunbar 56, Thurgood Marshall 38

Edgewood 49, Talawanda 46: T: Smith 11.

Fairbanks 53, Triad 35: F: Crowe 14, Wiedmann 12.

Fairfield 68, Mason 66: F: Coney 16, Sanders 15.

Fairmont 64, Miamisburg 57

Fenwick 52, McNicholas 41

Fort Loramie 51, Fairlawn 13

Fort Recovery 50, Versailles 48: FR: Rammel 27. V: Stonebraker 27.

Greeneview 70, Catholic Central 31

Greenon 44, Southeastern 41: G: Bowman 16, Turner 13. S: Robinson 20.

Hamilton 61, Oak Hills 55: H: Matthews 19, Holden 13.

Harrison 51, Mt. Healthy 36

Indian Lake 68, Ben Logan 45: BL: Martin 15. IL: Hall 26, Nicol 14.

Kenton Ridge 80, London 56

Lakota East 59, Lakota West 46: LE: Perry 19, Mitchell 16. LW: Dudukovich 12, Drane 10, Barber 10.

Legacy Christian 53, Miami Valley 50, OT

Miami East 50, Troy Christian 45: ME: Enis 20, Roeth 14.

Milton-Union 40, Covington 36: MU: Brown 15, Brumbaugh 11. C: Hile 10.

Mississinawa Valley 55, Newton 49: N: Oburn 20, Montgomery 13.

Moeller 49, Alter 29: A: Ruffolo 16.

New Bremen 40, Delphos SJ’s 36

Northridge 59, Bethel 52

Oakwood 63, Monroe 56

Parkway 53, Minster 51: P: Stearns 14. M: Richards 16.

Piqua 64, Stebbins 59

Ponitz 74, Belmont 62

Preble Shawnee 79, National Trail 23

Princeton 71, Middletown 64: M: Landers 15, Day 15.

Ross 51, Northwest 47, OT

Russia 61, Anna 38

Springboro 80, Springfield 48

Springfield Shawnee 58, Tecumseh 42

St. Marys 63, Wapakoneta 25

Summit Country Day 58, Badin 56

Sycamore 58, Colerain 30

Tri-Village 56, Arcanum 28

Troy 57, Sidney 50

Wayne 78, Beavercreek 72

West Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 33: WJ: Buescher 25, Book 13.

West Liberty-Salem 45, Northeastern 38: N: Tuttle 14, Tolle 11.

Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39

Xenia 61, Greenville 55: X: Dawson 15, Weaver 15, Starks 10.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Bethel 42, Miami East 36: B: Moore 15, Reittinger 11.

Butler 52, West Carrollton 41

Dixie 46, Franklin Monroe 30

Fenwick 53, CHCA 33

Legacy Christian 63, Franklin 34

Mississinawa Valley 58, Newton 33: N: Hess 12.

Ponitz 56, Miami Valley 40: MV: Coffey 25.

Preble Shawnee 55, National Trail 19

Tri-County North 35, Bradford 18

Tri-Village 66, Arcanum 31: TV: Sagester 23, Hunt 12.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Greeneview 48, Dayton Christian 24

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Newton 2030, Emmanuel Christian 1850: N: Trucksis 398 series, Reish 372 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 1724, Newton 1359: N: Hampton 345 series.

Northmont 2188, Springboro 1659: Fritz 207 game, Yingst 203 game.

