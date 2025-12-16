H.S. Results 12/15: Faust buzzer beater gives Greenon girls win

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Northmont 45, Oakwood 40

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Ansonia 37, Fort Recovery 35

Bethel 44, Northmont 41

Franklin 45, Carlisle 36: F: Burnett 14.

Greenon 50, Northwestern 49, OT: G: Faust 26, Blevins 11.

Houston 51, New Knoxville 38

Legacy Christian 68, Calvary Christian 11

Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 40: DSJ: Kerner 14, Klaus 10.

London 47, River Valley 22

Madison Plains 62, Jonathan Alder 16

Mt. Notre Dame 57, Beavercreek 38

Ottoville 67, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 14.

Parkway 38, Celina 28: P: Hughes 18.

Talawanda 67, Taylor 23: Tal: Brown 22, Cobb 14, McCullough 10.

Tri-Village 44, Milton-Union 27: TV: Wilcox 10.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2490, Springboro 2287

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2220, Springboro 1837

REPORTING RESULTS

