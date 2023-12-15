H.S. Results 12/14

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 65, Preble Shawnee 44: PS: Agee 18.

Bellbrook 52, Ross 45: B: Scohy 22, Frantz 14, Meyer 10.

Dixie 42, Ansonia 36

Eaton 44, Carlisle 41

Legacy Christian 57, Dayton Christian 21

Mississinawa Valley 61, Franklin Monroe 21

Newton 55, Twin Valley South 17

Riverside 38, Lehman Catholic 27

Tri-Village 60, Tri-County North 42

Waynesville 68, Valley View 24: W: Stephenson 15, Berrey 13, Greely 12.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 64, Edgewood 34: B: Cosgrove 19, Even 14, Pate 14.

Beavercreek 54, Miamisburg 41

Ben Logan 47, London 35

Butler 60, Fairborn 19

Chaminade Julienne 75, Belmont 15

Cin. Christian 49, SBEP 18

Fairmont 42, Centerville 32: F: Thornton 18.

Jonathan Alder 66, Indian Lake 40

Lakota East 64, Sycamore 15: LE: Asher 30.

Mason 48, Oak Hills 18

Mechanicsburg 72, West Jefferson 46: M: Skillings 26, DeLong 25. WJ: Brown 10, Mannon 10.

Middletown 48, Colerain 40: M: Daniels 13, Edwards 10.

Middletown Madison 58, Oakwood 38

Monroe 46, Brookville 32

Sidney 55, Stebbins 46

Springboro 73, Northmont 30: S: Martin 33, Trent 10.

Springfield 57, Wayne 36

Talawanda 49, Northwest 40: T: Richardson 20, Van Gorden 11.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2361, Franklin 1656: DC: Bartley 213 game, Wiggins 205 game.

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2478, Emmanuel Christian 1832: DC: Bartley 477 series, Withers 255 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Franklin 1553, Dayton Christian 1264: DC: Fei 233 series, Ju 101 game.

Mechanicsburg 2563, Greeneview 1434: M: Westfall 352 series, Ford 358 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 1793, Dayton Christian 1234: DC: Millar 161 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.