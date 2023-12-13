H.S. Results 12/12: Perry scores 33 to lead Lakota East in OT win

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 53, Chaminade Julienne 37: CJ: Rakestraw 13. A: Greer 22, Conner 11.

Batavia 83, Mt. Healthy 69

Butler 47, Fairborn 30

Catholic Central 43, Madison Plains 38

Cedarville 63, Greenon 60: G: Turner 30, Bowman 17. C: Johnson 19, Cross 16, Orchard 10, Criswell 10.

Fairbanks 68, West Jefferson 19: F: Green 24, Kennedy 14, Maine 10, Wiedmann 10.

Fairfield 48, Hamilton 36: F: Sanders 21, Clemmons 12.

Fenwick 58, Badin 36

Greeneview 59, Southeastern 55

Kenton Ridge 58, Northwestern 27

Lakota East 61, Oak Hills 55, OT: LE: Perry 33.

Legacy Christian 51, Miami Valley 45

McNicholas 50, Carroll 43: C: Seymour 12, Kaiser 10, Perkins 10.

Middletown 62, Mason 48: Mi: Landers 19, Knight Jr. 16, Shields 14.

Monroe 53, Clinton Massie 43

Northmont 52, Miamisburg 47: N: Hatcher 13, Wilkins 12.

Northridge 73, Riverside 60: N: Martin 24, Davis 15, Smith 12.

Princeton 72, Colerain 37

Sidney 60, Stebbins 49

Springboro 61, Wayne 59

Sycamore 50, Lakota West 40: LW: Green 10.

Tippecanoe 79, Xenia 43

Trotwood 62, Purcell Marian 43

Troy 65, Greenville 39: T: Miller 13, Haught 12, O’Leary 12.

Troy Christian 58, Milton-Union 41: MU: Kimmel 13.

Waynesville 60, Brookville 52: B: King 12, Wood 10.

West Carrollton 43, Piqua 34

West Liberty-Salem 69, Triad 45

Monday’s Results

Madison Plains 41, Mechanicsburg 33

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Mississinawa Valley 59, Coldwater 46

Monday’s Results

Ansonia 54, Fairlawn 43: A: Creager 13, Schmit 12, Reichert 10, Barga 10.

Batavia 47, McNicholas 35

Brookville 38, Preble Shawnee 35

Carlisle 36, National Trail 33

Carroll 68, Wilmington 46

Cin. Christian 49, North College Hill 8

Hamilton 58, Northwest 16: H: Beamon 10, Kirkland 10.

Jonathan Alder 56, Urbana 44: U: Mounce 26, Dixon 11.

Meadowdale 59, Stivers 32

Middletown 43, Mt. Healthy 39: M: Edwards 12.

Milton-Union 57, Twin Valley South 24: MU: Brumbaugh 23, Berberich 22.

Northmont 57, Kenton Ridge 27: N: Williams 11.

Ponitz 72, Belmont 39

Seton 48, Sycamore 32

Thurgood Marshall 63, Dunbar 20

Waynesville 62, Goshen 61: W: Berrey 21.

West Liberty-Salem 61, Triad 30

Wyoming 58, Ross 48

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1880, Dunbar 1318: DC: Wiggins 210 game, Rohrer 176 game.

Marion Pleasant 2833, Mechanicsburg 2569: Me: Ritchie 444 series, Brumfield 361 series.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2120, Legacy Christian 1473: DC: Wiggins 236 game, Witt 204 game.

Mechanicsburg 2371, London 2158: M: Ritchie 411 series, Brumfield 375 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 921, Dunbar 708: DC: Liu 107 game, Lawson 101 game.

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2436, London 2035: M: Rausch 327 series, Ford 323 series.

