H.S. Results 12/12: Elwer sets MAC scoring record

Cameron Elwer drained 11 three-pointers on his way to 45 points, becoming the all-time leading scorer of the Midwest Athletic Conference in a 64-44 win against Minster on Friday.
Elwer, who eclipsed 2,000 career points last week, passed the mark of 2,046 set by Justin Ahrens of Versailles in 2018. He now holds 2,062.
OTHER GAMES
GWOC
Northmont 66, Beavercreek 41: Northmont picked up a second consecutive win after starting the season 0-3.
GMC
Lakota West 82, Hamilton 61: Elijah Dunn turned in 25 points off the bench to help Lakota West improve to 3-0. Josh Tyson added 20 and Andre Richardson 18.
GCLC
Alter 61, Badin 58, OT: William Peagler scored 18 points off the bench, including a pair of clutch foul shots in the final seconds of overtime, to help Alter claim the victory. Grant Guess also had 18 for Alter. Eli Stroud paced Badin with 18.
MVL
Butler 58, Troy 53: Butler held off a Troy rally effort to improve to 4-0 overall and in league play.
SWBL
Brookville 52, Waynesville 49: Braedan Smart finished with 19 points and Brookville bumped to 2-0.
Monroe 59, Edgewood 53: Colt Howard turned in 28 points and Ty Perkins added 23 to lead Monroe in a bounce-back win.
WOAC
Tri-Village 80, Tri-County North 18: Trey Sagester tallied 25 points and Dom Black tacked on 14 for to help Tri-Village move to 3-0.
TRC
Northridge 83, Riverside 36: Keonte Smith netted 28 points and Dorryen Davis added 12 points with 10 rebounds for Northridge.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 61, Badin 58, OT: A: Guess 18, Peagler Jr. 18, Cripps 10. B: Stroud 18, Knapp 11, Taylor 10.
Anna 65, Houston 26
Bellbrook 60, Franklin 53
Bethel 54, Covington 33
Botkins 63, Fairlawn 33: B: Zimpfer 16, Monnin 15, Huelskamp 14.
Brookville 52, Waynesville 49: B: Smart 19, Bost 12.
Butler 58, Troy 53
Cedarville 70, Greenon 35
Centerville 65, Springfield 56
Chaminade Julienne 56, Carroll 51
Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35: NK: Jones 14.
Dayton Christian 52, Middletown Madison 48
Delphos St. John’s 64, Minster 44: DSJ: Elwer 45. M: Albers 18, McClurg 10, Stephey 10.
Dixie 68, Ansonia 56
Emmanuel Christian 67, Calvary Christian 24
Fairbanks 47, Mechanicsburg 27
Fairborn 34, Piqua 31
Fairmont 48, Springboro 40
Franklin Monroe 46, Mississinawa Valley 44
Jonathan Alder 59, Kenton Ridge 53
Lakota East 53, Middletown 34: LE: Bowman 22, Shaw 10. M: Daniels 18.
Lakota West 82, Hamilton 61: LW: Dunn 25, Tyson 20, Richardson 18. H: Mills 15, Johnson-Perdomo 12, Simms 12.
Marion Local 53, Fort Recovery 39: ML: Mescher 17, Ahrens 13. FR: Fortkamp 11.
Mason 42, Fairfield 39: F: Jones 15.
McNicholas 64, Fenwick 52
Middletown Christian 60, Yellow Springs 45
Monroe 59, Edgewood 53: M: Howard 28, Perkins 23.
National Trail 52, Bradford 31
Northmont 66, Beavercreek 41
Northridge 83, Riverside 36: Smith 28, Smith 13, Davis 12, Conners 10.
Oak Hills 67, Colerain 34
Oakwood 61, Eaton 33
Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 35
Ross 45, Talawanda 29: R: Fulmer 14, Fuersich 11. T: Shepherd 11.
Seven Hills 41, Cincinnati Christian 29
Sidney 54, West Carrolton 36
Tecumseh 55, London 52
Tri-Village 80, Tri-County North 18: TV: Sagester 25, Black 14, Finkbine 11, Bedinghaus 11.
Troy Christian 66, Milton-Union 22
Twin Valley South 49, Newton 46
Valley View 66, Carlisle 64
Versailles 68, Parkway 46: V: Ahrens 19, Monnin 11. P : Korte 15.
West Carrollton 54, Sidney 36
West Liberty-Salem 48, Northeastern 39
Wilmington 59, Western Brown 42: Wi: Kibler 20, Fickert 18.
Xenia 63, Greenville 43: X: Caudill 12.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Lakota East 50, Middletown 3: LE: Sturgill 16, Buker 10.
Mason 52, Fairfield 38: F: Crim 11, Lopez 11.
Piqua 42, Fairborn 31
Thursday’s Results
Anna 43, Botkins 20
Arcanum 65, Preble Shawnee 21
Coldwater 40, New Knoxville 31
Fort Loramie 39, Fairlawn 30: FL: Poeppelman 14.
Houston 40, Jackson Center 33
Legacy Christian 58, Miami Valley 20
Lima Bath 43, St. Marys 33
Marion Local 47, Fort Recovery 29
Miami East 60, Milton-Union 40
Minster 54, Delphos St. John’s 18
Newton 60, Twin Valley South 41: TVS: Day 20.
Riverside 46, Troy Christian 38
St. Henry 44, New Bremen 32
Tippecanoe 42, Butler 30
Trotwood 64, Thurgood Marshall 47: Tr: Boykin 20. TM: Morgan 14.
Valley View 63, Dayton Christian 11: VV: Lemke 15.
Versailles 62, Parkway 53: V: Hager 23, Stammen 10. P: Hughes 25.
West Clermont 70, Lebanon 35
Boys Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Fairfield 52, Lakota West 26
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2337, Northeastern 1433: M: Picklesimer 414, Waller 388.
