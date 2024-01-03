H.S. Results 1/2: Centerville gets back to winning ways

High School Sports
3 minutes ago
Centerville boys basketball snapped a two-game skid with a 65-59 win versus Wayne on Tuesday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 62, Mississinawa Valley 40

Arcanum 47, Fort Recovery 34

Centerville 65, Wayne 59

Fairbanks 65, Greenon 40: G: Bowman 15, Turner 15. F: Kennedy 13, Wiedmann 12, Maine 11, Green 10.

Fairborn 70, Monroe 61

Fairlawn 72, Middletown Christian 37

Fairmont 54, Fairfield 35: Fm: Gentile 19, Baker 14, Bray 10. Ff: Sanders 11.

Fenwick 61, Edgewood 48

Harrison 51, Colerain 49, OT

Lebanon 62, Turpin 60

Lehman Catholic 55, Calvary Christian 46: LC: Frantz 17, Lachey 14, Carlisle 11.

Miamisburg 60, West Carrollton 51

Russia 62, Botkins 57: R: Cordonnier 16, Quinter 11. B: Topp 17, Doseck 16, Paul 11.

St. Xavier 56, Badin 48: B: Wissman 16, Ollis 13.

Tri-Village 62, Carlisle 48

Trotwood 85, Thurgood Marshall 53: T: Adkins 16.

West Liberty-Salem 62, Greeneview 48

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 46, Kings 42

Butler 48, Oakwood 26

Marion Local 51, Celina 17

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

