H.S. Results 1/19: Spradling paces Sidney in key win

In other area action Brock Baker scored 22 points but none were bigger than the go-ahead layup with three seconds left to give Fairmont a 60-59 victory versus Springboro.

Hamilton survived a scare from Mason, escaping with the win in overtime. Andrea Holden scored 13 and Demetrius Berry 12.

R.J. Greer scored 18 points, Gavin Leen 15 and Joe Brand 14 to lead Alter past McNicholas.

Anthony Thompson poured in 30 points for Lebanon in a 92-59 win versus West Clermont.

Logan Fyffe drove the length of the court to hit the game-winning layup with under a second to play, giving Kenton Ridge a 42-21 win versus Jonathan Alder.

Tecumseh won on the back of a career-high 32 points from Chase Stafford. Noah Cassell tacked on 15.

Head coach Jeff Davidson recorded his 200th career victory for Brookville. Cole Crabtree led the way with 22 points.

Mason Shrout tallied 25 points to pace Preble Shawnee in a 59-37 win versus Twin Valley South.

Evan Myers sank a game-winner with 1.7 seconds to play to give Anna a double-overtime win.

Luke Schwieterman tallied a double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds to help Coldwater remain unbeaten in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 62, McNicholas 34: A: Greer 18, Leen 1, Brand 14.

Anna 42, Jackson Center 40, 2OT

Beavercreek 74, Springfield 56

Belmont 64, Stivers 59

Botkins 56, Fort Loramie 12: B: Doseck 19.

Brookville 59, Eaton 50: B: Crabtree 22, Fisher 11, King 11, Wood 10.

Butler 53, Fairborn 39

Catholic Central 52, Mechanicsburg 44

Cedarville 65, Northeastern 43: C: Criswell 18, Johnson 14, Mossing 10.

Chaminade Julienne 55, Badin 41: CJ: Rakestraw 13, Johnson 13. B: Ollis 12.

Coldwater 57, Fort Recovery 32: C: Schwieterman 25, Kunk 12.

Edgewood 48, Bellbrook 40

Emmanuel Christian 60, Dayton Christian 51

Fairmont 60, Springboro 59: F: Baker 22.

Greenville 49, Troy 40

Hamilton 50, Mason 49: H: Holden 13, Berry 12.

Indian Lake 65, Graham 23

Kenton Ridge 42, Jonathan Alder 41

Lakota West 82, Colerain 44: LW: Tyson 21, Tyson 11, Meade-Moss 11.

Lebanon 92, West Clermont 59: L: Thompson 30, Davidson 17, Koch 13, Hicks 10.

Legacy Christian 55, Cin. Trailblazers 40

Lehman Catholic 52, Milton-Union 33: MU: Copp 12. LC: O’Leary 18, Frantz 13.

Middletown 44, Oak Hills 38: M: Stamper 11.

Minster 48, Versailles 31: M: Stephey 21, McClurg 11. V: Ahrens 11.

Monroe 57, Franklin 51

New Bremen 59, Marion Local 42: NB: Puthoff 18, Lennartz 13. ML: Knapke 16.

North Union 60, Benjamin Logan 20

Oakwood 61, Carlisle 55

Ponitz 63, Thurgood Marshall 39

Preble Shawnee 59, Twin Valley South 37: PS: Shrout 25.

Princeton 53, Lakota East 49: LE: Perry 26.

Sidney 55, Stebbins 39: Si: Spradling 21, Steele 14.

Springfield Shawnee 49, Northwestern 14

St. Henry 71, New Knoxville 33

St. Marys 63, Van Wert 37

Sycamore 49, Fairfield 35: F: Sanders 12, Crim 10.

Tecumseh 67, London 55: T: Stafford 32, Cassell 15.

Tippecanoe 51, Xenia 30

Urbana 69, Bellefontaine 51

Wayne 53, Northmont 39

Waynesville 54, Middletown Madison 51

Thursday’s Results

Jefferson 57, East Dayton Christian 49: J: Daniels 18, Youngerman 15, McDaniel 12. EDC: King 14, Walder 13, Atwood 10.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Princeton 59, Lakota East 57: LE: Blount 19, Asher 16.

Thursday’s Results

Miami East 47, Lehman Catholic 11

Milton-Union 64, Troy Christian 38: MU: Brumbaugh 17, Berberich 16, Brumbaugh 14, Layman 10.

Newton 32, Franklin Monroe 20

Northridge 32, Riverside 27

Ponitz 58, Stivers 38

Preble Shawnee 37, Twin Valley South 27

Seven Hills 56, New Miami 17

Tri-Village 69, National Trail 37: TV: Mize 16, DeLong 15, Hager 11, Hines 11. NT: Stiner 14.

Waynesville 75, Oakwood 30: W: Berrey 30, Stephensen 14.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2138, Emmanuel Christian 1928: DC: Fuller 257 game, Bartley 216 game.

Mechanicsburg 2798, Greenon 2643: M: Ritchie 546 series, Brumfield 476 series.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2524, Northeastern 1533: M: Ford 440 series, Westfall 430 series.

Thursday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 1689, Dayton Christian 913: DC: Liu 205 series, Hayward 115 game.

Mechanicsburg 2759, Greenon 2213: M: Rausch 441 series, Dingledine 430 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.