H.S. Results 1/17: DeLong matches career high in 'Burg win

Addie DeLong poured in 37 points, tying her career high, to pace Mechanicsburg in a 76-43 win versus Triad in girls basketball on Wednesday.

Liv Skillings chipped in 15 and Emily Conley 12 for ‘Burg.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

London 55, Bexley 45

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 69, Chaminade Julienne 65: B: Ellerbe 19, Gluck 17, Williams 16. CJ: Johnson 18, Weatherspoon 13, Rakestraw 12, Cartwright 10.

Bellefontaine 56, Graham 55

Belmont 84, Thurgood Marshall 59

Butler 48, Greenville 36

Cedarville 63, Mechanicsburg 37

Dayton Christian 57, Cin. Christian 55: DC: Shepherd 10.

Dunbar 64, Stivers 50

Edgewood 67, Talawanda 44: E: Barry 17, Reynolds 11. T: Leitch 16, James 13, Lippmann 11.

Elder 45, Oak Hills 31

Fairborn 62, West Carrollton 59

Fairfield 73, Colerain 19: F: Ingram 17, Sanders 10.

Fairlawn 77, Mississinawa Valley 57

Franklin 54, Carlisle 48

Goshen 70, Wilmington 44

Greeneview 62, West Jefferson 39

Hamilton 53, LaSalle 44: H: Tillery 11, Davis 10.

Indian Lake 77, Tecumseh 66

Jonathan Alder 65, Northwestern 47: JA: Heiss 33, Atkins 10.

Lebanon 77, Kings 50

Legacy Christian 64, Emmanuel Christian 53

London 60, Springfield Shawnee 38

Meadowdale 65, Ponitz 64

Middletown 61, Mt. Healthy 25: Mi: Stamper 17, Landers 10.

Minster 70, Botkins 56: M: Stephey 28, Richard 14, McClurg 12. B: Herzog 17.

Ross 62, Northwest 49: R: Nunn 17, Hendricks 17, Caldwell 14.

Sidney 67, Xenia 56: S: Steele 26, Spradling 20, Davis 12.

Stebbins 47, Piqua 38: P: Kuhlman 12, Anderson 11.

Tippecanoe 66, Troy 47: T: Miller 18.

Valley View 85, Bellbrook 81

Versailles 49, Franklin Monroe 41: V: Griesdorn 23, Heitkamp 10. FM: Brenner 12, Fall 12.

West Liberty-Salem 42, Madison Plains 39

Wyoming 52, Fenwick 46

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 67, Withrow 19: B: Pate 22, Cosgrove 18.

Beavercreek 52, Centerville 39

Belmont 75, Cin. Christian 52

Butler 48, Greenville 19

Cedarville 44, Catholic Central 39

Chaminade Julienne 76, Ponitz 40

Col. DeSales 84, Dunbar 17

Edgewood 58, Fenwick 47

Fairfield 55, Hamilton 40: F: Richardson 17, McCoy 11. H: Kirkland 13.

Fairmont 47, Springfield 43: F: Thornton 21, Cornett 11.

Jonathan Alder 38, Benjamin Logan 32

Lakota East 55, Oak Hills 37: LE: Asher 22.

London 60, Indian Lake 44

Mason 75, Middletown 37

McNicholas 50, Indian Hill 45

Mechanicsburg 76, Triad 43: M: DeLong 37,

Skillings 15, Conley 12. T: Ferguson 11.

Princeton 73, Colerain 9

Springboro 53, Wayne 27

Stebbins 67, Piqua 63

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 46, Covington 37

Crestview 58, Coldwater 32: C: Wenning 11.

Dixie 46, Newton 45

Houston 46, Riverside 31

Jackson Center 59, Waynesfield Goshen 42

Legacy Christian 53, Middletown Christian 26

Milton-Union 53, Brookville 31: MU: Brumbaugh 26, Berberich 12.

Northridge 55, Oakwood 40

Troy Christian 50, Dayton Christian 32

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Norwood 2715, Dayton Christian 2459: DC: Bartley 201 game, Withers 238 game.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Northmont 2174, Wayne 2021: N: Smith 202 game, Riggleman 214 game.

Norwood 1545, Dayton Christian 1137

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

