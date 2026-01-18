H.S. Results 1/17: ‘Boro girls get big win at Classic in the Country

The win moved ‘Boro to 12-3.

PREP RESULTS

FLYIN’ TO THE HOOP

Friday’s Results

Game 1

Wasatch Academy (UT) 72, Dream City Christian (AZ) 57: DCC: Cleaves Jr. 13, Morris 12. WA: Manciel 20, Nwigwe 16, Harmon 15.

Game 2

Southeastern Prep (FL) 92, Reynoldsburg (OH) 53: SP: Bryant 24, Wilkins 17, Black 14, Rosser 11, Ekezie Jr. 11. R: Bowens 18, McKinney 15, Roddy 12.

Saturday’s Results

Game 3

Dream City Christian (AZ) 75, CATS Academy (MA) 72, OT: CA: Valters 16, Adamson 14, Terry 11, Mboudjika 10, Fadiga 10. DCC: Cleaves Jr. 23, Alozie 10.

Game 4

Wyoming (OH) 60, Wayne (OH) 49: Wy: Wiley 22, Evan 15, Gray 10. Wa: Post 12, Thompson 12.

Game 5

Lima Senior (OH) 61, Brunswick (OH) 51: LS: Simpson 17, Foster 13, Addy 11. B: Drexler 20, Barnett 11, Evert 11.

Game 6

Wasatch Academy (UT) 73, Cle. St. Ignatius (OH) 37: WA: County 16, Harmon 12, Winitana 11. SI: Mack 12.

Game 7

Southeastern Prep (FL) 69, Christ School (NC) 58: SP: Rosser 25, Bryant 13. CS: Whitty 16, Goodlow 12, Jones 11.

Game 8

Fishers (IN) 55, Centerville (OH) 43: F: Zachary 13. C: T. Sam 12.

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 68, Riverside 32

Beavercreek 53, Hamilton 51: B: Haskins 22. H: Mills 25.

Bellefontaine 55, Sidney 49

Carlisle 63, Clinton-Massie 24

Col. Beechcroft 56, Ponitz 48

Coldwater 51, St. Marys 38: C: Bruns 14.

Graham 61, Triad 27

Lakota East 52, St. Xavier 50, OT: LE: Bowman 18, Shaw 16.

McNicholas 57, Anderson 44

Mississinawa Valley 62, Ansonia 27

Randolph Southern (IN) 57, Franklin Monroe 50

Spring Valley Academy 41, Meadowdale 27

Springboro 65, Richmond (IN) 55: S: Meek 23.

Tri-County North 55, Legacy Christian 41

Friday’s Results

Alter 56, Fenwick 49: F: Enderle 11. A: Peagler Jr. 18, Guess 13.

Anna 59, Russia 43

Arcanum 68, Bradford 31

Badin 76, Carroll 37

Bellbrook 59, Monroe 57

Belmont 49, Ponitz 48

Botkins 44, Fort Loramie 24: B: Monnin 11, Zimpfer 10.

Butler 74, Fairborn 46

Catholic Central 71, Madison Plains 34

Cedarville 61, Greeneview 50

Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Christian 46

Coldwater 57, Versailles 50: C: Knapke 16. V: D. Ahrens 21, C. Ahrens 17.

Dayton Christian 63, Middletown Madison 35

Delphos St. John’s 66, Marion Local 36: DSJ: C. Elwer 35, A. Elwer 13.

Dixie 62, Tri-County North 55

Edgewood 70, Ross 58: R: Smith 17, Buehner 11, Otto 10.

Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 48

Fairfield 50, Lakota East 48, OT: F: Jones 13, Akbar 10. LE: Bowman 24, Shaw 11.

Fairlawn 60, Houston 42: H: Michael 15.

Fairmont 59, Springboro 44

Fort Recovery 63, Minster 51: FR: Jutte 20, Overman 19. M: McClurg 17, Stephey 12.

Franklin 41, Talawanda 31: T: Douglas 11.

Franklin Monroe 47, Newton 36

Hamilton 47, Sycamore 36: H: Mills 17.

Indian Lake 53, Springfield Shawnee 36

Jonathan Alder 42, Tecumseh 24

Kenton Ridge 80, Bellefontaine 68

Lakota West 76, Colerain 29: LW: Tyson 15, Curry 11, Richardson 10, Combs 10.

Lebanon 67, Turpin 50: L: Coffey 25, Sako 12, Holbrook 10, Faler 10.

Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 38

London 67, Urbana 59

Mason 55, Middletown 37

McNicholas 62, Chaminade Julienne 48

Mechanicsburg 51, Triad 40

Milton-Union 57, Riverside 45: MU: Brumbaugh 20, Fulton 16.

New Bremen 45, Parkway 22

Northridge 86, Lehman Catholic 47: N: K. Smith 32.

Oakwood 74, Eaton 55

Preble Shawnee 68, Twin Valley South 46: TVS: Ray 14, Barlow 13.

Princeton 45, Oak Hills 32

Southeastern 78, Greenon 53

St. Henry 62, New Knoxville 25

Stebbins 60, Sidney 40

Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47: T: Bailey 17, Ganger 17, Turner 12, Otto 10.

Tri-Village 68, National Trail 46

Troy 75, Greenville 49

Troy Christian 66, Bethel 55: TC: Stangel 31.

Valley View 66, Carlisle 45

Wapakoneta 37, St. Marys 32

Waynesville 88, Brookville 56: B: Bost 15, Smart 15, Vince 11.

West Carrollton 73, Piqua 52

West Jefferson 53, Northeastern 47

West Liberty-Salem 64, Fairbanks 50

Wilmington 63, Clinton-Massie 32

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Belmont 36, Dunbar 26

Botkins 43, Fairlawn 31

Carroll 52, Arcanum 30: A: Long 14.

Cedarville 43, Greeneview 41

Centerville 43, Springfield 35: C: Keeton 21.

Chaminade Julienne 56, Hartley 51, OT

Covington 61, Northridge 59

Eaton 54, Twin Valley South 50

Fairbanks 44, Miamisburg 38: M: Forrest 12, Heizer 10.

Fort Loramie 58, Lima Bath 50 : FL : Poeppelman 31, Brandewie 11.

Houston 36, Anna 32: H: Maier 15.

Indian Lake 50, Graham 42

Jonathan Alder 58, Tecumseh 50

London 57, Bellefontaine 24

Madison Plains 62, Catholic Central 24

McNicholas 36, Badin 27: B: Even 11.

Miami East 51, Milton-Union 43: MU: Firks 15, Case 12.

Middletown Christian 45, Franklin Monroe 32

Mississinawa Valley 66, Ansonia 38

Monroe 34, Edgewood 22

National Trail 43, Carlisle 41

Newton 68, Dayton Christian 17

North Union 71, Springfield Shawnee 26

Northeastern 41, Triad 17

Princeton 65, Oak Hills 43

Russia 38, Jackson Center 12

Springboro 41, Archbishop Hoban 28: S: Jones 12.

Stebbins 55, Sidney 26

Talawanda 46, Ross 34: T: Cobb 23.

Tippecanoe 65, Xenia 16

Tri-County North 50, Stivers 39: TCN: Cherry 23, Pinion 12.

Tri-Village 50, Oakwood 35: O: Connor 12. TV : Gray 23, Mize 10.

Troy 25, Greenville 21

Wayne 65, Miamisburg 42

West Carrollton 41, Piqua 35

Friday’s Results

Butler 57, Fairborn 30

Lakota East 50, Fairfield 25: LE: Sturgill 11, Buker 10.

Parkway 46, New Bremen 37

Sycamore 67, Hamilton 16

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lakota West 49, Kings 26

Girls Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Heart of Ohio Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Harrison 196.5; Lebanon 185.5; River Valley 119.5; Little Miami 100.5; Ben Logan 99.

