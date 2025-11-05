H.S. Results 11/4: Badin girls soccer wins, heads to D-III championship Saturday

Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Seton 4, Pickerington North 1
Upper Arlington 6, Perrysburg 2
Division II
Anthony Wayne 1, Anderson 0
Hudson 2, Bishop Watterson 0
Division III
Badin 1, Akron Hoban 0
Bay Village Bay 2, Granville 1, OT
Division IV
Col. Academy 4, Lisbon Beaver 0
Summit Country Day 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Division V
Madeira 2, Fairbanks 1
Chippewa 1, Woodmore 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
