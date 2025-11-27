H.S. Results 11/26: Sidney girls win in 3OT thriller

Wednesday’s Results

Hamilton 58, Miamisburg 34: H: Johnson-Perdomo 21.

Monroe 62, Middletown Madison 43

New Bremen 48, Ottoville 27

Versailles 64, Celina 49: V: Ahrens 25.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Monroe 44, Middletown Madison 21

Sidney 54, Greenville 49, 3OT: S: South 15, Kennedy 11, Foy 11.

Stebbins 56, West Carrollton 42

Troy 38, Piqua 22

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 53, Jackson Center 31

Ansonia 55, Tri-County North 23: A: Barga 18, McKenna 14.

Bellbrook 68, Oakwood 25: B: Bunsold 20, Fabrick 17. O: Connor 15.

Bluffton 72, Benjamin Logan 45

Botkins 33, New Knoxville 24

Centerville 67, Graham 50: C: Keeton 20, Boeke 14, Gillem 14.

Coldwater 50, Celina 40: C: Knapke 15.

Delphos Jefferson 40, New Bremen 39

Delphos St. John’s 81, Perry 5

Eaton 40, Edgewood 37

Fenwick 52, Anderson 47

Fort Loramie 47, Houston 21: FL: Meyer 12, Siegel 12, Poeppleman 11.

Gamble Montessori 46, Stivers 27

Indian Lake 42, Waynesfield-Goshen 24

Kenton Ridge 54, Fairborn 35: KR: Swords 19, Cammon 16. F: Kimball 12.

Lima Shawnee 51, Marion Local 48: ML: Schoenlein 14.

Madison Plains 76, Catholic Central 17

Mechanicsburg 48, Jonathan Alder 27: M: Forrest 13, DeLong 12, Rodgers 12.

Minster 37, Kalida 17: M: Albers 17.

Mississinawa Valley 60, Dixie 18

National Trail 23, Franklin Monroe 15

Riverside 58, Triad 32

Russia 55, Fairlawn 22

Southeastern 42, Legacy Christian 36

Springboro 56, Lakota East 33: S: Martin 16, Jones 11.

St. Henry 56, Lima Bath 52

Talawanda 47, Valley View 30: T: Cary 14, Cobb 14. VV: Phillips 11.

Tri-Village 84, Preble Shawnee 24

Twin Valley South 57, Emmanuel Christian 37: TVS: Childers 13, Day 11, Butler 10.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2635, Greeneview 1965: M: Bryant 463 series, Dean 412 series.

