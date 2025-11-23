H.S. Results 11/22: Wayne girls beat Alter at Queen City Tip-Off

Saturday’s Results

Anna 59, New Knoxville 45

Botkins 54, Coldwater 46: C: Knapke 12, Lefeld 11. B: Wendel 21, Egbert 11, Huelskamp 10.

Brookville 54, Northmont 47: N: Hall 16.

Carroll 47, Sycamore 35: C: Barron 13, Healy 12.

Chaminade Julienne 48, Springboro 45

Dixie 45, Emmanuel Christian 21

Eaton 51, Greenville 36

Indian Lake 58, Riverside 32

Lakota West 69, Urbana 38: U: Dixon 17. LW: Bayliff 14, Saunders 12, Williams 10, Fox 10.

Lebanon 41, Hamilton 38: L: Thompson 21. H: Beamon 14.

Lima Bath 40, Marion Local 28

Magnificat 48, Fenwick 35

Meadowdale 35, Withrow 28

Miami Valley 31, Stivers 26

Milton-Union 63, Newton 41: MU: Copp 18, Firks 18, Layman 14.

National Trail 39, Preble Shawnee 31

Russia 56, Arcanum 26

Stebbins 55, Miamisburg 43

Summit Country Day 47, Thurgood Marshall 22

Tri-County North 41, Twin Valley South 38, OT

Valley View 49, Monroe 43

Versailles 47, Fort Loramie 35: V: Litten 17.

Wayne 38, Alter 23

Friday’s Results

Clinton-Massie 37, East Clinton 28: CM: Brady 17.

Dublin Coffman 46, Centerville 44

Edgewood 47, Middletown 24: E: Allen 18. M: Daniels 14.

Graham 53, Southeastern 44

Hardin Northern 36, New Bremen 32

Kenton Ridge 53, Catholic Central 27

Legacy Christian 47, Botkins 26

Mechanicsburg 58, Waynesfield Goshen 14: M: Forrest 15, DeLong 12, Rodgers 11.

Middletown Madison 47, Franklin 30

National Trail 37, Tri-County North 31

Northwestern 53, Troy Christian 51

Oakwood 61, Tecumseh 52

Parkway 39, Mississinawa Valley 36

Preble Shawnee 34, Twin Valley South 33

Springfield Shawnee 71, Triad 13: SS: Fout 20, Wilson 15, Blackburn 12, Mattern 11.

Waynesville 60, Ross 31

West Carrollton 55, Stivers 34

West Liberty Salem 54, Bellefontaine 17

Boys Bowling

Saturday’s Results

New Bremen 2828, Lincolnview 2608

Versailles 2386, Minster 1812

Girls Bowling

Saturday’s Results

Lincolnview 2401, New Bremen 2340

