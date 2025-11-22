H.S. Results 11/21: Girls basketball tips off season

Friday’s Results

Clinton-Massie 37, East Clinton 28: CM: Brady 17.

Dublin Coffman 46, Centerville 44

Edgewood 47, Middletown 24: E: Allen 18. M: Daniels 14.

Hardin Northern 36, New Bremen 32

Kenton Ridge 53, Catholic Central 27

Legacy Christian 47, Botkins 26

Mechanicsburg 58, Waynesfield Goshen 14: M: Forrest 15, DeLong 12, Rodgers 11.

National Trail 37, Tri-County North 31

Oakwood 61, Tecumseh 52

Parkway 39, Mississinawa Valley 36

Preble Shawnee 34, Twin Valley South 33

Springfield Shawnee 71, Triad 13: SS: Fout 20, Wilson 15, Blackburn 12, Mattern 11.

Thursday’s Results

Marion Local 50, Riverdale 41: ML: Eckstein 15.

