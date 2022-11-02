H.S. Results 11/1

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Loveland 1

Seton 3, Milford 2

Division II

Summit Country Day 1, Monroe 0

Waynesville 5, Granville 1

St. Marys 3, Maumee 0

Division III

Alter 3, Madeira 0

Cin. Country Day 5, Greenon 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.