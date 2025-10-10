H.S. Results 10/9: Preble Shawnee, Belmont grab Thursday night football wins

Week 8

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 44, Thurgood 0

CCPA 36, Shroder 0

Col. Beechcroft 41, Stivers 8

Preble Shawnee 52, Tri-County North 20

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 1, Centerville 1

Badin 5, CHCA 0: B: Jung 3 goals 1 assist, Long goal assist, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 3, Summit Country Day 1: B: Anderson goal assist, Trimmer goal, Walling goal.

Bellbrook 2, Chaminade Julienne 0: B: Lucas goal, Warner goal.

Bethel 3, Troy 2: B: Etmans 2 goals, Rincon goal. T: Hipolito goal, Augustine goal.

Dixie 5, Franklin Monroe 1

Harrison 1, Talawanda 0

Lakota East 2, Princeton 1: LE: Jones goal, Culligan goal.

Lakota West 6, Colerain 0: LW: Marchand 2 goals 1 assist, Dragon 2 goals.

Lebanon 5, Winton Woods 2: L: Ehlers 3 goals, Ralston goal, Smith goal.

Mason 3, Hamilton 0

Middletown 2, Oak Hills 2

Middletown Christian 9, Twin Valley South 0: MC: Skaggs 6 goals, Bates/Riegert shutout.

Newton 1, Emmanuel Christian 0

St. Marys 5, Elida 1

Waynesville 2, Dayton Christian 1

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 1, Urbana 0

Belmont 1, Ponitz 0

Graham 4, Springfield Shawnee 1

Indian Lake 9, Northwestern 3: IL: Pequignot 5 goals 1 assist, Faler 2 goals.

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 1

Kenton Ridge 3, London 1

Miami East 10, Meadowdale 0

Newton 11, Twin Valley South 0

Sidney 19, Greenville 2: S: Danklefsen 5 goals 3 assists, Helman 3 goals 2 assists, Edwards 3 goals.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Blanchester 2, Clinton-Massie 0

Botkins 4, Lehman Catholic 0

Brookville 2, Valley View 1: B: Kummer 2 goals.

Dixie 4, Stivers 0

Fairbanks 12, Madison Plains 0

Fairfield 1, Sycamore 1

Georgetown 6, Wilmington 1: W: Seeger goal.

Greeneview 7, Cin. Country Day 0: G: Sandlin 3 goals 1 assists, Leonard 1 goal 2 assists, Hackney/Hendricks shutout.

Mason 7, Hamilton 0

Newton 3, West Liberty-Salem 2: WLS: Wygal 2 goals.

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Waynesville 3, Dayton Christian 0: W: Dunford 3 goals, Schuette/Suittor shutout.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 0, Alter 0: B: Sakach shutout. A: Jones shutout.

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Miller/Nerderman shutout.

Belmont 3, Ponitz 2

Centerville 2, Springboro 0

Fenwick 1, Chaminade Julienne 1: F: Thompson goal.

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 6, London 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals 1 assist, Jenkins 2 goals 1 assist.

Milton-Union 3, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Unger 2 goals.

Newton 7, Twin Valley South 0

Northmont 8, Wayne 0

Northwestern 3, Indian Lake 1: N: Deards 2 goals, Hartsell goal.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Graham 2

Tippecanoe 4, Butler 2

Troy 3, Piqua 0

Urbana 2, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division II

At NCR

Team Results: 1. Alter 314 (Gochenouer 75, Kreusch 79, Anderson 79, Soin 81, Hein 90); 2. Buckeye Valley 316; 3. River View 317; 4. Ottawa Hills 318; 5. Indian Valley 320; 6. Poland Seminary 329; 7. Roger Bacon 332; 8. Westfall 339; 9. Waynedale 340; 10. Lynchburg-Clay 340; 11. Liberty-Benton 346; 12. Gilmour Academy 353.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Reynolds (Buckeye Valley) 72; 2. Gochenouer (Alter) 75; 3. Beaber (Indian Valley) 76; 4. Stephens (Arcanum) 77, Matthew Morrone (Poland Seminary) 77; 10. Kreusch (Alter) 79, Anderson (Alter) 79; 26. Soin (Alter) 81; 47. Adkins (Northwestern) 87; 55. Hein (Alter) 90.

Girls Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Heatherwoode

Team Results: 1. Col. Academy 317; 2. Madeira 327; 3. Fenwick 343; 4. Keystone 349; 5. Chagrin Falls 364; 6. Van Buren 377; 7. Zane Trace 379; 8. Wauseon 387; 9. Archbold 387; 10. Wynford 390; 11. Ridgewood 391; 12. Piketon 414.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Lim (Col. Academy) 70; 2. Fink (CHCA) 71, Hartung (Madeira) 71; 4. Pollock (Chagrin Falls) 72; 5. Baker (St. Clairsville) 73, Kim (St. Peter’s) 73; 18. Lohman (Fenwick) 82; 24. Blankenship (Fenwick) 84; 25. Haas (Fenwick) 85; 38. Weber (Fenwick) 92; 39. King (Fenwick) 93.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Anderson 325; 2. Sycamore 326; 3. Springboro 339 (Brown 79, Dunkle 86, Grieshop 89, Lietzow 88, Bailey 86).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Donovan (Lebanon) 76; Zoz (Badin) 77.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 3, Ansonia 1

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

Dixie 3, Middletown Christian 0

Fairlawn 3, Franklin Monroe 1

London 3, Bellefontaine 1

New Bremen 3, New Knoxville 0

Northmont 3, Wayne 1

Sidney 3, Greenville 2

Talawanda 3, Badin 0

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: T: Mader 19 kills, Morris 30 assists, Siefring 21 digs.

Troy 3, Piqua 0

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Meadowdale 0

Lakota East 3, Walnut Hills 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Houston 2

Trotwood 3, Ponitz 1

