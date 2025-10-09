H.S. Results 10/8: Centerville, Badin girls soccer claims league titles

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 1, Urbana 0

Graham 4, Springfield Shawnee 1

Indian Lake 9, Northwestern 3: IL: Pequignot 5 goals 1 assist, Faler 2 goals.

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 1

Kenton Ridge 3, London 1

Miami East 10, Meadowdale 0

Newton 11, Twin Valley South 0

Sidney 19, Greenville 2: S: Danklefsen 5 goals 3 assists, Helman 3 goals 2 assists, Edwards 3 goals.

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 9, Fenwick 0: A: Hess 3 goals, Miller 2 goals 2 assists, Kaufman/Mitsch shutout.

Beavercreek 7, Springfield 0: B: Anderson 2 goals, Walling 1 goal 3 assists, Martin/Smith shutout.

Bellbrook 6, Ross 1: B: Sorrell 2 goals. R: Damron goal.

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1

Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Haggerty 3 goals, Carter Sproles goal, Memering shutout.

Fairborn 7, Xenia 0

Fairmont 4, Miamisburg 1: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals, Irakoze goal, Herman goal.

Greenon 3, Greeneview 0

Harrison 2, Hamilton 1: Ham: Flores goal.

Lakota West 3, Little Miami 1: LW: Perez-Morales goal, Halusek goal, Marchand goal.

Legacy Christian 13, Miami Valley 0

Lima Shawnee 2, Botkins 1

Mason 4, Lebanon 1

McNicholas 1, Badin 0

Middletown Christian 8, Lockland 0: MC: Gross 3 goals 2 assists, Riegert 3 goals, Lykins/Riegert shutout.

Monroe 9, Franklin 0

Milton-Union 3, Franklin Monroe 1

Northmont 5, Wayne 3

Springboro 5, Centerville 0: S: Arnold 3 goals, Orlow goal, Rowlands goal.

Troy 8, Piqua 4

Valley View 3, Dixie 0

West Jefferson 4, Delaware Christian 0

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 0, Alter 0: B: Sakach shutout. A: Jones shutout.

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Miller/Nerderman shutout.

Belmont 3, Ponitz 2

Centerville 2, Springboro 0

Fenwick 1, Chaminade Julienne 1: F: Thompson goal.

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 6, London 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals 1 assist, Jenkins 2 goals 1 assist.

Milton-Union 3, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Unger 2 goals.

Newton 7, Twin Valley South 0

Northmont 8, Wayne 0

Northwestern 3, Indian Lake 1: N: Deards 2 goals, Hartsell goal.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Graham 2

Tippecanoe 4, Butler 2

Troy 3, Piqua 0

Urbana 2, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Ross 0

Cin. Christian 5, Mt. Healthy 0: CC: Leonard 2 goals, Jordan shutout.

Franklin 0, Monroe 0: M: Atha shutout.

Greeneview 11, Greenon 0: Gv: Simpson 4 goals 2 assists, Leonard 2 goals 1 assist, Hendricks shutout.

Lebanon 8, Winton Woods 0

Oakwood 3, Milton-Union 0: O: Meador goal assist, Morrissey goal assist, Camacho shutout.

Stebbins 7, West Carrollton 0

Valley View 9, Dixie 0

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division II

At NCR

Team Results: 1. Alter 314 (Gochenouer 75, Kreusch 79, Anderson 79, Soin 81, Hein 90); 2. Buckeye Valley 316; 3. River View 317; 4. Ottawa Hills 318; 5. Indian Valley 320; 6. Poland Seminary 329; 7. Roger Bacon 332; 8. Westfall 339; 9. Waynedale 340; 10. Lynchburg-Clay 340; 11. Liberty-Benton 346; 12. Gilmour Academy 353.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Reynolds (Buckeye Valley) 72; 2. Gochenouer (Alter) 75; 3. Beaber (Indian Valley) 76; 4. Stephens (Arcanum) 77, Matthew Morrone (Poland Seminary) 77; 10. Kreusch (Alter) 79, Anderson (Alter) 79; 26. Soin (Alter) 81; 47. Adkins (Northwestern) 87; 55. Hein (Alter) 90.

Girls Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Heatherwoode

Team Results: 1. Col. Academy 317; 2. Madeira 327; 3. Fenwick 343; 4. Keystone 349; 5. Chagrin Falls 364; 6. Van Buren 377; 7. Zane Trace 379; 8. Wauseon 387; 9. Archbold 387; 10. Wynford 390; 11. Ridgewood 391; 12. Piketon 414.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Lim (Col. Academy) 70; 2. Fink (CHCA) 71, Hartung (Madeira) 71; 4. Pollock (Chagrin Falls) 72; 5. Baker (St. Clairsville) 73, Kim (St. Peter’s) 73; 18. Lohman (Fenwick) 82; 24. Blankenship (Fenwick) 84; 25. Haas (Fenwick) 85; 38. Weber (Fenwick) 92; 39. King (Fenwick) 93.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Anderson 325; 2. Sycamore 326; 3. Springboro 339 (Brown 79, Dunkle 86, Grieshop 89, Lietzow 88, Bailey 86).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Donovan (Lebanon) 76; Zoz (Badin) 77.

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Meadowdale 0

Lakota East 3, Walnut Hills 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Houston 2

Trotwood 3, Ponitz 1

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Newton 1: A: Stetzel 15 assists, Denlinger 15 digs, Laughman 5 aces.

Botkins 3, Houston 0

Clinton-Massie 3, Williamsburg 1

Fairfield 3, Alter 0

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 2

Greenville 3, Piqua 2

Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 1

New Bremen 3, Coldwater 1

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 12 kills 17 digs, Hiser 4 blocks, Morris 35 assists.

Tri-Village 3, Dixie 2

Versailles 3, St. Henry 1

Xenia 3, West Carrollton 0

