H.S. Results 10/30: Fenwick volleyball to face McNicholas in regional final

PREP RESULTS
Girls Volleyball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division IV
McNicholas 3, Brookville 0
Fenwick 3, Kenton Ridge 1
London 3, Circleville 1
Division V
Summit Country Day 3, Miami East 0
Versailles 3, Fairbanks 1
Division VI
New Bremen 3, Fairview 2
Division VII
Russia 3, Leipsic 0
Fort Loramie 3, Mississinawa Valley 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
In Other News
1
H.S. Results 10/29: Centerville, ‘Creek, Badin boys advance
2
H.S. Results 10/28: Oakwood girls beat Ross in penalty kicks
3
Girls soccer: Hogendoorn’s lone goal lifts Centerville past Fairfield...
4
H.S. Results 10/23: Centerville, ‘Boro, ‘Creek win D-I district titles
5
H.S. Results 10/21: Fairmont eliminates Springboro with OT win