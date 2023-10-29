H.S. Results 10/28: Centerville, Tipp, Waynesville boys soccer win District titles

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Anderson 3, Fairmont 1
Centerville 3, Mason 1: C: Evans goal, Kline goal, Miller goal.
Moeller 1, Beavercreek 0, OT
St. Xavier 1, Walnut Hills 0
Division II
Indian Hill 2, Chaminade Julienne 0
Summit Country Day 3, Carroll 0
Tippecanoe 1, Oakwood 0: T: Haas goal, King assist, Jergens shutout.
Division III
Mariemont 5, Legacy Christian 2
Seven Hills 2, Troy Christian 1, OT
Waynesville 1, Dayton Christian 0
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Kings 3, Springboro 0
Seton 3, Lebanon 0
St. Ursula 3, Centerville 0
Ursuline d. Mt. Notre Dame
Division II
Badin 3, Kenton Ridge 0
McAuley 3, Northwestern 0
Roger Bacon 3, Monroe 0
Division III
McNicholas 3, Alter 0
Summit Country Day 3, Anna 0
Versailles 3, Madeira 0
Division IV
Fort Loramie 3, MVCA 0
Jackson Center 3, Cin. Christian 0
Russia 3, Fairlawn 2
Cross Country
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Troy
Boys
Division I
Team Results (Top Five): Mason 82; St. Xavier 97; Springboro 127; Beavercreek 156; Centerville 188; Tippecanoe 188.
Individual Winner: Kimmel (Tippecanoe) 15:05.97.
Division II
Team Results (Top Five): Madeira 94; Carroll 95; Oakwood 100; CHCA 101; Bellefontaine 111.
Individual Winner: Fahnestock (Mariemont) 16:14.9.
Division III
Team Results (Top Five): West Liberty-Salem 61; Versailles 102; Cedarville 114; Botkins 130; Russia 153.
Individual Winner: Long (Covington) 15:46.8.
Girls
Division I
Team Results (Top Five): Mason 88; Lakota West 95; Loveland 129; Beavercreek 169; Springboro 181.
Individual Winner: Prodoehl (Lakota West) 17:21.99.
Division II
Team Results (Top Five): Oakwood 56; Waynesville 57; Carroll 83; McAuley 148; Tippecanoe 156.
ggIndividual Winner: Erbach (Waynesville) 18:05.4.
Division III
Team Results (Top Five): West Liberty-Salem 64; Fort Loramie 76; Madeira 76; Botkins 108; Summit Country Day 127.
Individual Winner: Steinke (Anna) 18:50.06.
