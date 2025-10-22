H.S. Results 10/21: Springboro eliminates Fairmont with OT win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Trimmer goal assist, Martin/Smith shutout.
Centerville 7, Wayne 0
Elder 1, Hamilton 0
Fairfield 6, West Clermont 0
Lakota West 7, Princeton 0: LW: Dragon 2 goals, Mazey 2 goals, Kren shutout.
Little Miami 1, Lakota East 0
Mason 5, Lebanon 1
Moeller 5, Middletown 0
Springboro 2, Fairmont 1, OT
Division II
Kings 8, Edgewood 0
Miamisburg 5, Sidney 2: S: Dia goal, Helman goal.
Northmont 4, Fairborn 0: N: Powell 2 goals, Crist shutout.
Troy 8, Stebbins 0: T: Hickernell 2 goals, Murphy 2 goals, Callison/Whitehead shutout.
Division III
Badin 2, Monroe 0: B: Hartman goal, Hilgeman goal, Parr shutout.
Butler 7, Kenton Ridge 1
Carroll 8, Franklin 0
Chaminade Julienne 4, Bellbrook 2
Tippecanoe 5, Belmont 1: T: Smith 3 goals, McEntyre goal, Turner goal.
Division IV
Alter 5, West Liberty-Salem 0: A: Archibald 2 goals, Kaufman shutout.
Oakwood 3, Brookville 1
Waynesville 7, Bethel 3
Wyoming 3, Fenwick 1
Division V
Botkins 10, Dixie 0
Cin. Christian 1, Fayetteville-Perry 0: CC: Sheridan goal, King shutout.
Dayton Christian 6, Yellow Springs 0
Legacy Christian 8, Catholic Central 0
Preble Shawnee 2, Calvary Christian 1: PS: Fields 2 goals.
Troy Christian 8, Newton 0
Monday’s Results
Division III
St. Marys 2, Celina 1
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0
Centerville 8, Springfield 0
Fairfield 1, Lakota West 0: F: Compton goal.
Seton 8, Hamilton 0
Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Wakefield 3 goals, Harris 2 goals, Fry/Schaaf shutout.
Sycamore 3, Lebanon 2
Walnut Hills 3, Lakota East 1
Division II
Miamisburg 1, Fairborn 0, OT
Northmont 8, Stebbins 0
Troy 6, Xenia 0
Division III
Badin 10, Wilmington 1: B: Borg 2 goals, Combs 2 goals, Nieman goal assist.
Butler 2, Eaton 0
Carroll 2, Bellbrook 0
Chaminade Julienne 2, Tippecanoe 0
Oakwood 3, Sidney 2: O: Montgomery goal, Meador goal, Duwel goal.
Ross 5, Monroe 0: R: Bush 2 goals, Vocke 2 goals, Michel shutout.
Division IV
Alter 8, Graham 0: A: Southworth 5 goals, Kyre 3 assists, Jones shutout.
Kenton Ridge 3, Valley View 1: VV: Sorrell goal. KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Briggs 3 assists.
Milton-Union 3, Ben Logan 2
Summit Country Day 8, Fenwick 0
Waynesville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0
Division V
Anna 8, Catholic Central 0: A: Osborn 3 goals, Steward 2 goals, Berner 2 goals.
Coldwater 3, Delphos St. John’s 0: C: Byer 2 goals, Clune goal.
Dayton Christian 2, Botkins 1
Greeneview 8, Twin Valley South 0: G: Simpson 3 goals, Sandlin 2 goals, Hendricks shutout.
Legacy Christian 8, Northeastern 0
Preble Shawnee 2, Lehman Catholic 1: PS: Unger goal, Ford goal.
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Fairmont 3, Beavercreek 1
Springboro 3, Springfield 0
Division III
Ross 3, Monroe 0
Talawanda 3, Goshen 2
Division IV
Fenwick 3, Indian Hill 0
McNicholas 3, Clinton-Massie 0
Oakwood 3, Indian Lake 1
Division V
Anna 3, West Liberty-Salem 2
Division VI
Fort Recovery 3, Northeastern 0
Houston 3, Triad 1
Division VII
Troy Christian 3, Botkins 0
Monday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 3, Hamilton 1
Division III
Bellefontaine 3, Butler 0
Carroll 3, Sidney 1
Division VII
Leipsic 3, New Knoxville 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Covington 1
Russia 3, Yellow Springs 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.