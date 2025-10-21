H.S. Results 10/20: Miamisburg soccer advances with overtime win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division III
St. Marys 2, Celina 1
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0
Centerville 8, Springfield 0
Fairfield 1, Lakota West 0: F: Compton goal.
Seton 8, Hamilton 0
Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Wakefield 3 goals, Harris 2 goals, Fry/Schaaf shutout.
Sycamore 3, Lebanon 2
Walnut Hills 3, Lakota East 1
Division II
Miamisburg 1, Fairborn 0, OT
Northmont 8, Stebbins 0
Troy 6, Xenia 0
Division III
Badin 10, Wilmington 1: B: Borg 2 goals, Combs 2 goals, Nieman goal assist.
Butler 2, Eaton 0
Carroll 2, Bellbrook 0
Chaminade Julienne 2, Tippecanoe 0
Oakwood 3, Sidney 2: O: Montgomery goal, Meador goal, Duwel goal.
Ross 5, Monroe 0: R: Bush 2 goals, Vocke 2 goals, Michel shutout.
Division IV
Alter 8, Graham 0: A: Southworth 5 goals, Kyre 3 assists, Jones shutout.
Kenton Ridge 3, Valley View 1: VV: Sorrell goal. KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Briggs 3 assists.
Milton-Union 3, Ben Logan 2
Summit Country Day 8, Fenwick 0
Waynesville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0
Division V
Anna 8, Catholic Central 0: A: Osborn 3 goals, Steward 2 goals, Berner 2 goals.
Coldwater 3, Delphos St. John’s 0: C: Byer 2 goals, Clune goal.
Dayton Christian 2, Botkins 1
Greeneview 8, Twin Valley South 0: G: Simpson 3 goals, Sandlin 2 goals, Hendricks shutout.
Legacy Christian 8, Northeastern 0
Preble Shawnee 2, Lehman Catholic 1: PS: Unger goal, Ford goal.
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 3, Hamilton 1
Division III
Bellefontaine 3, Butler 0
Carroll 3, Sidney 1
Division VII
Leipsic 3, New Knoxville 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Covington 1
Russia 3, Yellow Springs 0
