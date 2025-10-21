H.S. Results 10/20: Miamisburg soccer advances with overtime win

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

St. Marys 2, Celina 1

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0

Centerville 8, Springfield 0

Fairfield 1, Lakota West 0: F: Compton goal.

Seton 8, Hamilton 0

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Wakefield 3 goals, Harris 2 goals, Fry/Schaaf shutout.

Sycamore 3, Lebanon 2

Walnut Hills 3, Lakota East 1

Division II

Miamisburg 1, Fairborn 0, OT

Northmont 8, Stebbins 0

Troy 6, Xenia 0

Division III

Badin 10, Wilmington 1: B: Borg 2 goals, Combs 2 goals, Nieman goal assist.

Butler 2, Eaton 0

Carroll 2, Bellbrook 0

Chaminade Julienne 2, Tippecanoe 0

Oakwood 3, Sidney 2: O: Montgomery goal, Meador goal, Duwel goal.

Ross 5, Monroe 0: R: Bush 2 goals, Vocke 2 goals, Michel shutout.

Division IV

Alter 8, Graham 0: A: Southworth 5 goals, Kyre 3 assists, Jones shutout.

Kenton Ridge 3, Valley View 1: VV: Sorrell goal. KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Briggs 3 assists.

Milton-Union 3, Ben Logan 2

Summit Country Day 8, Fenwick 0

Waynesville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0

Division V

Anna 8, Catholic Central 0: A: Osborn 3 goals, Steward 2 goals, Berner 2 goals.

Coldwater 3, Delphos St. John’s 0: C: Byer 2 goals, Clune goal.

Dayton Christian 2, Botkins 1

Greeneview 8, Twin Valley South 0: G: Simpson 3 goals, Sandlin 2 goals, Hendricks shutout.

Legacy Christian 8, Northeastern 0

Preble Shawnee 2, Lehman Catholic 1: PS: Unger goal, Ford goal.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Hamilton 1

Division III

Bellefontaine 3, Butler 0

Carroll 3, Sidney 1

Division VII

Leipsic 3, New Knoxville 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Covington 1

Russia 3, Yellow Springs 0

